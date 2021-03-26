Few teams of any sport in the Elmore County area are playing as well as Tallassee softball is right now.
The Tigers’ most recent loss to Spanish Fort marked the end of a 13-game streak, vaulting their record to 14-6-2 and their ranking in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll for Class 5A to No. 2.
There are many developments the team has made that coach Pat Love is a fan of. He still sees room for growth as Tallassee enters the second half of its season, however, with its eyes on a run in the state tournament.
“We’ve gotten better in a lot of aspects of the game, and the team showed improvement from the beginning of the season to now,” Love said. “I’m very pleased with where we are. But it’s not where we want to end up.”
One area where Love said the Tigers have made their greatest improvements is on defense.
Tallassee opened its season a meager 1-5-1, and committed at least two defensive errors in three of its five losses. In the final defeat against Central Feb. 23, the Tigers recorded five errors.
Love made it a goal for his team to help its pitchers out more.
“We made teams actually hit to beat us,” Love said. “We cut it down, one error less per game. That helped out.”
Love added that the team’s two-out hitting has generated more runs as the season has progressed.
Juniors Chloe Davidson and Alexis Walls have been the go-to options for Tallassee in the circle. They’ve combined to throw 124 of the team’s 125 innings this season, with Davidson at a 2.80 ERA and Walls landing at 3.39. They strike out 3.09 and 5.37 batters per seven innings, respectively.
Love said those numbers can improve with better control from both pitchers.
“Less walks, less hit batters,” Love said. “Make them earn everything they get.”
On the hitting side, Junior Chloe Baynes is batting .594, the best batting average from any of but senior Lexi Love is the only other hitter above .313 this season.
Pat Love wants his batters to become “tougher outs.”
“Just battling. If you see more pitches, and you’re hitting your pitch, then there’s a bigger chance for passed balls,” Love said. “There’s a bigger chance for runners moving up. There’s a bigger chance of getting walks. Getting hit by a pitch. A better chance of the pitcher messing up and throwing your pitch, something that you can drive.”
The overall goal for Tallassee, Love said, is to be one of the last teams standing in the state tournament.
To get there, he’s sending a straightforward message to his team: Every day you show up, you have to get better.
“That’s what every other team in our classification is gonna be doing,” Love said. “That’s who we’re all gonna be playing at the end of the year. They’re all gonna be getting better, so that’s what we’ve gotta do. We’ve gotta work harder than every team in our classification.”