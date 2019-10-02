The Tallassee Tigers secured a 2-1 victory over the visiting Holtville Bulldogs. The Tigers rallied to win the first game then outlasted their opponents to secure an 18-16 victory in the best-of-three volleyball fling.
“Our atmosphere was down tonight and in cases like that, it’s hard for the girls to get into the match,” Tigers coach Katie Rigsby said. “But when it’s like that we have to rise and energize the court and the match.”
The low energy could be attributed to a “case of the Mondays” as the Tigers have only two Monday matches: this one against Holtville and next week’s annual Dig Pink event against Stanhope Elmore.
Against the Holtville, the Tigers jumped ahead and cruised to a 25-14 victory in the first set.
The Bulldogs, however, didn’t just roll over and play dead in the second set; instead they rallied to pick up a 25-18 victory to force a third set.
“It was a slow start tonight for us,” Bulldog coach Allison Franklin said. “But Game 2 was much better for us. We have to go out and fight for every point when you play a team like Tallassee and I was proud that we didn’t pack up and call it a night after losing that first game. We continued to fight for every point we got.”
Alexus Hindman, Bree Williams and Brooke Cooper each had moments during the three sets that led to points for the Bulldogs.
“There are some times you play and you can find holes in their defense quite easily; Tallassee is not one of those teams,” Franklin said. “Just when you think the ball is about to fall, someone steps in and picks it up. They are a really good team.”
Tallassee’s tenacity was prevalent in the third set. The Tigers played from behind but also played solid enough to extend volleys and take advantage of Bulldog miscues.
“I needed a leader to step up and kept begging for one too,” Rigsby said. “Chloe (Baynes) stepped up from the service line. Sally (Shipman) stepped up on the front row. She got a few kills when we needed them. Our setters were struggling. We have been struggling from the service line - but looked great tonight so that’s a positive. I keep telling them now is the time to mature. We need people to make the plays and step up. Chloe did that and Sally did (Monday night).
“Normally it’s Jordan (Walters) or Belle (Haynes), our libero. I threw her on the service line (Monday) and she stepped up big for us. There are people making plays but we’ve got to learn to be mature and sound no matter who is on the other side of the court. We’ve got to learn to go out there and play our game and be dominant no matter what.”
As the regular season ticks down, the Tigers have only a few more dates to figure things out.