Tallassee proved in its season-opening win over Reeltown that Jalyn Daniels is as dangerous as advertised, but now the Tigers’ offense has another threat in the backfield.
Tallassee (1-0) hosts rival Wetumpka (0-1) on Friday night at 7 p.m. at J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium. When the two teams take the field, not only will Daniels be in the backfield, but so will junior quarterback Tyler Ellis.
Ellis, a third-year starter, missed last week’s game against Reeltown. In his absence, the Tigers did not attempt a single pass, yet still beat Reeltown, 34-13. Daniels rushed for 328 yards and three touchdowns.
Daniels is an extreme threat by himself. In the game, he took direct snaps on nearly every single play yet still averaged nearly 10 yards per rush, and broke off two touchdown runs of over 50 yards.
Now Tallassee will put Ellis back at quarterback, and that opens up the playbook to feature Daniels in a variety of ways.
“Tyler brings a lot to our offense,” Tallassee coach Mike Battles said. “He brings three years of experience. He’s worked really hard to improve this past spring and summer, and he knows the whole offense. We’ll have our full offense. We will still have some stuff that we do with Jalyn, but you’ll see more of a normal set offense. Now we can do all of the stuff we want to do.”
The stuff that Battles and company want to do will not come easy. Tallassee and Wetumpka have played a total of 68 times dating back to 1921, and Tallassee holds a 35-31-2 record against the Indians.
Wetumpka, however, has dominated the series in the past 30 years and has won nine straight games against Tallassee. The two didn’t play from 2004-2019, and renewed the rivalry matchup last year.
Wetumpka won that game, 35-14.
“They have a big, fast, athletic football team,” Battles said of Wetumpka. “They’re going to be bigger than us up front and they have more speed. They have some good sized-linebackers. They have a good running back, and their quarterback is young but he’s a really good athlete. We’re going to have a tough time keeping them under control.”
Wetumpka started the season last week with a blowout loss to Prattville, 41-13. The Indians hurt themselves more often than not and recorded seven fumbles and four penalties. Wetumpka’s defense was solid, however, and held Prattville to under 20 points for most of the game.
As the turnovers started piling on late, Prattville found some offensive success and scored three touchdowns in the last 12 minutes.
Two of the three late touchdowns were through the air, with Prattville connecting on a 74-yard touchdown and a 57-yard touchdown. That could be promising for Tallassee with Ellis returning to play his first game of the year.
Battles doesn’t believe Prattville is a good measuring stick when it comes to Wetumpka facing his Tallassee squad, simply because of how good Prattville is and due to the fact that Wetumpka was playing up a classification.
This week, Tallassee will be the school playing up a classification.
“Wetumpka is really well coached, they’re really athletic and the biggest thing is how big they are up front,” Battles said. “That’s going to be tough for us to overcome. We have to hang on to the ball, make first downs, and make some throws. Luckily, we have Tyler back.”