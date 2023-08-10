The pickleball craze hasn’t slowed down in Tallassee, and parks and recreations director Jamelle Jelks is riding the wave of excitement.
Jelks, the pickleball program coordinator, is beginning a league in the parks and rec department. The league will be roughly six weeks long, and it will feature mens, womens and mixed doubles teams.
The league will be played Tuesdays and Thursdays each week at 6:30 p.m. at the recreational center, and the league will also host an “open play” session each week on Sundays when anyone can join.
“We’re just trying to hold on to the craze,” Jelks said. “It’s a magnificent sport and we’re just trying to put it out there for people to enjoy.”
Jelks has been on a mission to grow the sport since early summer. At the beginning of June, Jelks began hosting regular pickleball days at the rec center. Only around eight people played on any given day, but now that number has more than tripled.
Jelks said at a Sunday open session, he will host up to 30 players in the rec center trying to play. That is what led to wanting to start the league.
“It’s grown tremendously over here,” Jelks said. “Ever since June when we started playing, we have probably had at least 20 and up to 30 people here every single day. It's a big hit.”
The league’s registration is over, and Jelks said the league will feature eight men’s teams, four mixed teams, and two women’s teams.
Across what he hopes to be a six-week league, each team will play each other around three to four times. At the end of the season, a first, second and third place trophy will be given to teams while every team that participates will be given a medal.
Jelks is hoping this year’s league will help the sport grow even more across the area and more leagues can be added going forward.