Less than two weeks before the annual AHSAA North-South All-Star football game in Montgomery, the South team was looking to fill some roster spots. Dadeville coach Richard White is the head coach for the South and when he asked, Tallassee coach Mike Battles was happy to nominate Trent Cochran-Gill and Jake Justiss for the open slots.
“I think it’s really awesome for them,” Battles said. “Coach White came to me and told me what he needed and who he wanted. I told him he couldn’t go wrong with either of those guys. I’m happy they get to play in one more game and that they get to be part of a special week the AHSAA puts on.”
Cochran-Gill and Justiss, two Tallassee graduates, thought they had finished their high school football careers in November with a win over Elmore County. However, both players said getting a chance at one more game is special to them, no matter how late the invitation was.
“I was really excited when he first told me,” Cochran-Gill said. “Knowing I get to play one more game is really exciting. And my last game will get to be with a teammate that I’ve had for basically my whole life.”
During his career at Tallassee, Cochran-Gill was a two-time all-state player, including being selected as a first-team athlete in 2018. During his senior season, he posted 572 yards of offense to go along with eight touchdowns while recording 72 tackles, two interceptions and one sack on defense.
Cochran-Gill said he hopes to get some time in the backfield during the North-South game but he expects to play mostly defense where he will be joined by Justiss, who starred at defensive end for the Tigers. Justiss finished his senior year with 57 tackles and one sack while starting on both sides of the ball.
“I was kind of shocked at first when Coach told me,” Justiss said. “I didn’t really know what to do. It was really surprising but it felt good.”
Justiss said he wants to continue his football career at Huntingdon and he believes this week can help him prepare for that challenge. Both players said they have tried to stay in football shape over the summer but admitted they have ramped up their workouts and conditioning since getting the invite.
This will mark the second consecutive season Tallassee has a player in the all-star game after quarterback Casey Baynes participated in 2018. Battles said the moment is for the players at the game but he also wants the current Tigers to see how they represent Tallassee on the bigger stage.
“This is really good for our team and for our school,” Battles said. “It shows these kids that if you work hard and do what you’re supposed to do, you’ll get these opportunities and good things are going to happen.”
Justiss said he is looking forward to getting to know more players and coaches across the week of events but he is mostly ready to get back on the football field. Cochran-Gill echoed that sentiment and has set himself lofty goals for the game, including finding the end zone, which shows why the South’s coaching staff wanted these two players on the team.
“We wanted those two guys to step up and play in the all-star game,” White said. “We’ve already had to replace 15 kids and we had two more drop out this week. I just want to find kids that can play and that want to play. Those are the ones you really want.”