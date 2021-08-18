The Tallassee and Reeltown high schools are only separated by about nine miles.
Such a close distance fuels one of the area’s biggest rivalries.
The two schools took a 17-year hiatus from the fall of 2004 through 2019, before reigniting the feud with a 27-21 overtime thriller last year to start the season.
Reeltown hosts Tallassee this Thursday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at Nix-Webster-O’Neal Stadium. The game will be one of only 24 on Thursday that will begin the 2021 high school football season in Alabama.
And after last year’s game, both Tallassee and Reeltown are ready for this one to be played.
“It’s a big rivalry game,” Tallassee coach Mike Battles Jr. said. “It’s Alabama-Auburn. It’s Texas-Oklahoma. It’s Michigan-Ohio State. It’s just big and it means a lot to these communities. It’s bragging rights for 365 days. It’s really one of those big rivalries that you hope kids get to face in high school football.”
While it is one of the bigger rivalries around the area, the two teams have not historically played that many times in school history. They’ve only met 17 times total.
Reeltown leads the overall series, 9-8, and has won five straight games dating back to 2000. Reeltown has outscored Tallassee 303-259 during those 17 games.
Reeltown coach Matt Johnson, entering his sixth year at the helm of the Rebels, knows the rivalry. Not only did he lead Reeltown to the overtime win last year, he also played in the rivalry and was a part of Reeltown’s 2001 state championship team.
“Just like with any rivalry, you know there’s the year-long bragging rights and what not,” Johnson said. “It’s kind of one community because we are all really right here geographically. You’re separated by a river but there’s a lot of kids who live on both sides of the river with familyon both sides. There’s a lot of intersecting ties to both teams and communities. It’s a fun game because of all the familiarities.”
Reeltown has held those bragging rights for the last year and really since Sept. 29, 2000. But the game is back up for grabs on Thursday. Both teams are returning numerous key players to their rosters, and Tallassee is coming out with a chip on their shoulder.
Tallassee led the 2020 game 21-13 midway through the fourth quarter before Reeltown connected on a 71-yard touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 21.
In overtime, Reeltown scored to go up 27-21 and Tallassee was put off schedule after a penalty on first down. Quarterback Tyler Ellis then attempted two passes on third and fourth down, but they both fell incomplete and the Rebels came away victorious on the road.
Battles believes his team will have to play for a full 48 minutes this year after leading most of thegame last year and still losing.
“It’s very simple. We have to win,” Battles said. “There is no other way around it. (...) Nobody really cares about the reasons why you did or didn’t win. The only thing that matters is whether you did or didn’t win. I told our kids there are no excuses. I’m not going to have any and not going to make any up. That’s how it’s gotta be.”
Both teams are returning their quarterbacks from last year in Reeltown’s Gabe Bryant and Tallassee’s Ellis.
Tallassee returns eight other starters on the offensive side of the ball, including running back Jalyn Daniels. Daniels, was clocked running a 4.37 40-yard dash earlier this season and averaged over 10 yards per carry last year.
On the defensive side of the ball, Tallassee returns eight starters on defense.
“They’re returning a load of talent this year,” Johnson said of Tallassee. “They’ve got three or four guys walking around already with multiple scholarship opportunities and they have a lot of experience. We’ve got our hands full as far as their experience and talent goes, but we have a pretty good team too.”