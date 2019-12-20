Tallassee and Reeltown will renew its rivalry when they open the season on Thursday, Aug. 20 against each other to begin the 2020 season. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2003.
The Tigers will also face Wetumpka for the first time since 2003. Reeltown will face off with a new region as the Rebels move up to Class 3A.
You can see both teams' full schedules below.
2020 Tallassee Football Schedule
Home games in CAPS
* - region game
Date - Opponent (Opponent 2019 record)
Aug. 20 - REELTOWN (13-2)
Aug. 28 - at Wetumpka (6-6)
Sep. 4 - OPEN
Sep. 11 - SYLACAUGA (8-3) *
Sep. 18 - at Elmore County (2-8) *
Sep. 25 - at Pike Road (11-1)
Oct. 2 - BEAUREGARD (1-9) *
Oct. 9 - at Talladega (6-5) *
Oct. 16 - HOLTVILLE (6-5) * - HOMECOMING
Oct. 23 - at Clay Central (13-2) *
Oct. 30 - CARROLL (3-6) - SENIOR NIGHT
2020 Reeltown Football Schedule
Home games in CAPS
* - region game
Date - Opponent (Opponent 2019 record)
Aug. 20 - at Tallassee (5-4)
Aug. 28 - SAINT JAMES (10-2) *
Sep. 4 - CHILDERSBURG (3-7) *
Sep. 11 - MONTGOMERY CATHOLIC (12-1) *
Sep. 18 - at Goshen (8-4) *
Sep. 25 - OPEN
Oct. 2 - at Trinity (6-5) *
Oct. 9 - at Beulah (4-6) *
Oct. 16 - DADEVILLE (3-7) *
Oct. 23 - at Pike County (10-1) *
Oct. 30 - HOLTVILLE (6-5) *