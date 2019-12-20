Mike Battles
File / The Tribune Tallassee coach Mike Battles said he would rather not have back to back bye weeks but the Tigers will do their best to use that time to improve.

Tallassee and Reeltown will renew its rivalry when they open the season on Thursday, Aug. 20 against each other to begin the 2020 season. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2003.

The Tigers will also face Wetumpka for the first time since 2003. Reeltown will face off with a new region as the Rebels move up to Class 3A.

You can see both teams' full schedules below.

2020 Tallassee Football Schedule

Home games in CAPS

* - region game

Date - Opponent (Opponent 2019 record)

Aug. 20 - REELTOWN (13-2)

Aug. 28 - at Wetumpka (6-6)

Sep. 4 - OPEN

Sep. 11 - SYLACAUGA (8-3) *

Sep. 18 - at Elmore County (2-8) *

Sep. 25 - at Pike Road (11-1)

Oct. 2 - BEAUREGARD (1-9) *

Oct. 9 - at Talladega (6-5) * 

Oct. 16 - HOLTVILLE (6-5) * - HOMECOMING

Oct. 23 - at Clay Central (13-2) *

Oct. 30 - CARROLL (3-6) - SENIOR NIGHT

2020 Reeltown Football Schedule

Home games in CAPS

* - region game

Date - Opponent (Opponent 2019 record)

Aug. 20 - at Tallassee (5-4)

Aug. 28 - SAINT JAMES (10-2) *

Sep. 4 - CHILDERSBURG (3-7) *

Sep. 11 - MONTGOMERY CATHOLIC (12-1) *

Sep. 18 - at Goshen (8-4) *

Sep. 25 - OPEN

Oct. 2 - at Trinity (6-5) *

Oct. 9 - at Beulah (4-6) *

Oct. 16 - DADEVILLE (3-7) *

Oct. 23 - at Pike County (10-1) *

Oct. 30 - HOLTVILLE (6-5) *

