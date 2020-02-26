Tallassee’s baseball team was eager to get back on the field after starting the year with two losses and seemingly endless rain. The Tigers got their opportunity Friday night at home and they wasted no time, jumping all over Lee-Montgomery in the first two innings on their way to a 12-2 victory.
Tallassee (3-2) got most of its production from the bottom third of its order as Nos. 7, 8 and 9 in the lineup combined for eight RBIs. Jake Manning had a pair of doubles and finished with four RBIs before scoring two runs on hits from Jacob Dantro.
Matt Justiss had a pair of RBI singles in his two plate appearances while Will Blocker added one of his own. The Tigers scored all 12 runs in the first two innings, scoring five in the first before piling on with seven more in the second, and held on to close out the win in five innings.
Tallassee got to see its entire pitching staff get some time on the mound as it used six different pitchers. Jacob Abbott Ingram got the start and threw 1 2/3 perfect innings with four strikeouts. Bruin Hathcock and Devan Lee each pitched a full inning without allowing a run before Dantro finished with a three-pitch strikeout against the only batter he faced.
SOFTBALL
Tigers extend winning streak
Despite the first day of the Central Phenix City tournament getting canceled, Tallassee made sure its trip was still worth it. The format changed and limited fields were available but the Tigers made the most of their three gamese, winning all three to extend their streak to six games.
Tallassee (6-1) got the tournament started by matching up with 2019 Class 7A runner-up Sparkman on Saturday morning. Jordan Walters allowed just one hit across four innings to lead the Tigers to a 6-1 win.
Anslee Osborne hit her first home run against Sparkman, opening the scoring with a two-run shot to center in the second inning. Sally Shipman and Belle Haynes each added RBI singles to help secure the win.
Tallassee erased a two-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to defeat Russellville 6-5. Hannah Martin singled to left with one out, scoring Brooke Royster to walk off with the win.
Sinclair Cole pitched all nine innings against Russellville, allowing just two earned runs and striking out five to earn a victory.
The Tigers wrapped up the day against Beulah as a grand slam from Lexi Love capped off a 13-0 win. Love finished with three hits and four RBIs while Shipman and Osborne each knocked in two runs. Jordan Walters hit her first home run and knocked in four runs but her best performance came in the circle. Walters threw four perfect innings while striking out six to keep the Tigers in front.