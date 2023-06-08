Two of the county’s best wrestlers will get the opportunity to showcase their talents on the national level.
Tallassee wrestlers Land Bell and Mason Nelson have both qualified for Team Alabama this summer and will wrestle in two prestigious events.
First is the 16U National Duals Tournament held in Loves Park, Illinois, which is going on now through Saturday. Bell and Nelson will be among 1,200 wrestlers from 26 different states. The event will feature two days of freestyle competition and two days of Greco-Roman competition.
The second tournament will be the 2023 USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships in July in Fargo, North Dakota.
Both wrestlers qualified by winning their respective weight classes at the qualifying event at Huntingdon College last month. Bell won the 132-pound freestyle championship while Nelson won the 113-pound Greco-Roman championship.
Bell had a stellar sophomore season where he won the AHSAA Class 5A state championship in the 132-pound weight class. He finished the year with a 43-3 overall record and won four different tournament championships.
Nelson also had a stellar season and finished the year No. 3 in Class 5A in the 113-pound weight class. He had a 41-4 overall record and won the regional tournament championship and the Julian McPhillips tournament championship.