Tallassee’s Chloe Davidson has already made her mark on the high school softball scene, and now she will continue to do so at the college level.
Davidson, a senior infielder and pitcher, fulfilled her dream of playing college softball and signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball at Faulkner University on Jan. 7.
“It seems surreal,” Davidson said. “I’ve always dreamed of playing college softball. Words cannot express how excited I am to continue my softball career at the next level.”
The recruiting process was both easy and relaxed, Davidson said. She first got into contact with the Faulkner program when she attended a workout there last July. She impressed the coaching staff during the workout, and communication came shortly after.
An offer followed shortly after that, and she committed to play for the Lady Eagles’ program in the middle of November.
“The opportunity of playing at a four-year university was intriguing,” Davidson said. “When I toured the school, the family atmosphere helped with my decision. I also developed a close relationship with Coach (Hal) Wynn.
Davidson is being recruited as both a pitcher and an infielder, but she said she will play whatever position the team needs her to to be successful.
She was successful in both roles last season, as she helped the Tallassee softball team to a 25-14 overall record and a deep playoff run that included a thrilling walk-off win over Brewbaker Tech in the Tuscaloosa regional.
For her play last year in both the circle and at the plate, she was named to the All-Elmore County softball team. Now she wants to continue improving on her abilities and bring a strong versatility of skills to Falkner.
“I plan to bring a strong work ethic, a good glove, a strong bat, and an eagerness to continue to improve in the circle,” Davidson said.
Falkner has had a very successful softball program over the last few years, and that’s a testament to coach Wynn. Wynn has been the head coach of the Lady Eagles for the last 30 years since it’s inaugural season in 1992.
Under Wynn, Faulkner has posted winning records in 11 of the last 18 seasons and has recorded at least 25 wins in all but seven full seasons. The program has accumulated 30 or more wins 11 times and earned bids to the NAIA Region XIII tournament in 12 of the last 13 seasons.
Wynn led the Lady Eagles to the NAIA World Series for the first time in program history after winning its first Opening Round appearance under the new format in 2018. The team went 48-16 that season.
Last season, Faulkner went 31-16 with a 14-8 conference record.