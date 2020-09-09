Tallassee did not take a full team to the ninth annual AT&T Starrs Mill Panther XC Meet in Fayetteville, Georgia, but that did not stop the Tigers from making an impact on a large field of athletes from around the southeast.
After winning the first race of the season, Woodrow Dean outdid himself Saturday, claiming first place in a field of 262 runners in the varsity boys 5K event.
Dean beat his own personal record and set a new Tallassee record by finishing the race in 15:32.00. Dean beat the closest competition by 19.5 seconds.
The Tigers will take this week off before traveling to Lineville where Dean will be joined by his teammates as they compete in the Volunteer Spirit Classic at Clay Central on Sept. 19.