The most exciting state championship cross country race lived up to the hype on Saturday afternoon.
In the AHSAA Class 5A state championship, Tallassee’s Woodrow Dean, the 2020 defending state champion, faced UMS-Wright’s Joseph Perry - the 2019 Class 4A state champion - in a thriller.
Perry upended Tallassee’s Dean by only .33 seconds to win the state championship. Perry finished the race with a time of 15:20.51 with Dean right behind him at 15:20.84.
Perry’s younger brother, Charles, finished third as UMS-Wright finished second overall in the team standings. Tallassee placed 9th overall with 11 runners clocking times.
Dean, despite narrowly losing, put together an outstanding senior season for the Tallassee cross country team. The Liberty University commit won five of the six meets he raced in this season, including a season-best 15:30.30 win at the Trinity Trailblazer in September.
To qualify for the state championship, he won the Class 5A, Section 1 meet with a 15:49.06.
His successful season comes after a knee injury that kept him from running for nearly eight months this year. He suffered a knee injury in December, and that kept him out for three months. After returning, however, he sustained a tissue tear in his right shin and that kept him out until July.
Dean wraps up his high school cross county career with a plethora of achievements. He won the Class 5A state championship last year in 2020, while finishing runner-up both this year and in 2019.
He also clocked a time of 14:48.99 last season, which put him in the Top 8 best times in the entire county for senior runners. He also won the AHSA North vs. South Cross Country All-Star Event in July this year. He beat the state’s best 19 returning cross country seniors in that event.
Also for Tallassee on Saturday afternoon, senior Caleb Mason finished 63rd with a time of 18:40.81, while Brady Mason finished 83rd, Grant McCraney finished 86th, Alex Harrison finished 117th, Jacob Patterson finished 147th, Nathan Mason finished 148th, Eli McCraney finished 153rd, Baxlee Burton finished 155th, and Thomas Patterson finished 170th.
Also in the Class 5A boys race, Elmore County senior Sawyer Lett finished 51st with a time of 18:28.01. He was the only Elmore County boys runner.
In the Class 5A girls race, Holtville senior Bella Rhodes placed the county’s best time. She finished 46th overall with a time of 22:41.68, while five of her teammates followed behind her.
Hope Staton finished 49th with a time of 22:51.63, while Alexis Troglen finished 82nd, Laurie McGough finished 89th, Ana Segarra finished 94th, and Kylea McCord finished 100th. Holtville finished 12th overall in the team standings.
Elmore County also sported one racer in Class 5A girls, with junior Bella Robinson finishing 52nd overall with a time of 22:56.52.
In the Class 6A boys race, Wetumpka impressed with five racers finishing in the Top 100 and all 10 racers finishing in the top 165 places. Due to the success, Wetumpka finished 12th out of 23 teams.
Sophomore Ken Martin and junior Gavan Baxley finished in 44th and 46th place, respectively, while Cameron Mann finished 69th, Jack Walden finished 80th, Matthew McGehee finished 111th, Collin Hardin finished 122th, Taylor Gunn finished 129th, Eli Holden finished 144th, Rhett Pinkston finished 149th, and Zachary Pierce finished 165th.
Stanhope Elmore also had 10 racers finish, and the Mustangs finished 23rd overall in the team standings.
Ninth grader Jay Myers finished 177th overall for the team’s top finish, while DeMarco Ott finished 197th, Mario Escobar finished 212th, Emaunel Peralta finished 223rd, Isaac Weiss finished 230th, Cade Rattan finished 231st, Ed Westbrook finished 236th, Kristian Seals finished 242nd, Cash Reese finished 243rd, and Jackson Wade finished 244th.
21 teams competed in the girls Class 6A race, and Wetumpka finished 20th overall while Stanhope finished 21st. Both teams sent eight total racers to the championship, with Wetumpka ninth grader Haley Bethea finishing the best of the two schools.
She finished 76th overall with a time of 21:18.54, while teammates Sophia Rawls finished 148th, Liberty Kemp finished 156th, Julianna Rogers finished 185th, Kaitlyn Lomeli finished 194th, Jacey Williams finished 196th, Harley Bethea finished 201st, and Eva Gallander finished 209th.
For Stanhope, Joanie Patton had the best finish on her team with a time of 23:37.00, good for 160th overall. Isabella Brown finished 187th, Juliana Peralta finished 210th, Caleigh Reese finished 213th, Madison McElrath finished 219th, Jada Coleman finished 224th, Amelia Yell finished 227th, and Cailyn Fisher finished 228th.