Derrick Ansley wants people to know he is just like them. And through his first ever football camp, he spread that message.
On the field of Tallassee’s J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium, the former Tallassee Tiger hosted a football camp for youth from all over the state of Alabama.
Young athletes up to the age of 14 flocked to be coached by Ansley and his slew of professional coaches to hear the words of one of their own, one of the guys that made it.
Ansley had been wanting to put his youth camp for about a decade. Now as an NFL coach with the Los Angeles Chargers, he has most of his summer off and was able to finally make his idea into a reality.
“I have always wanted to do something like this,” Ansley said. “We got the support and the resources to finally do it. The City of Tallassee was gracious enough to give us the whole field and we got a lot of support from local businesses. It was a team effort today.”
Ansley attended Tallassee in the late ‘90s, earning All-State honors as a safety in 1998 and 1999.
As a junior in ‘98, he was an honorable mention on the All-State list. By his senior year in ‘99, he was on the First-Team and led the Tigers to a 13-1 record and a third round playoff appearance. The school’s 13 wins were their most in school history.
That season, he was also named to the Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star Game, the only Tiger to ever appear in the contest.
From Tallassee, Ansley took his career to Troy, then known as Troy State.
As a Trojan, Ansley started 40 games and picked off 19 balls, good for second-most in school history.
Straight out of college, Ansley went to coaching defensive backs at an even smaller in-state school, Huntingdon.
He served as defensive backs coach there from 2005-2009, before stints as a defensive backs coach for Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama.
After coaching Minkah Fitzpatrick and Marlon Humphrey at Alabama, Ansley was poached by the NFL’s Oakland Raiders to serve as the team’s DBs coach for a season.
He returned to Rocky Top for two seasons as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach before again joining the NFL ranks with the Chargers’ as the team’s DBs coach from 2021-22.
After the Chargers’ unceremonious loss in the playoffs last season, the team’s defensive coordinator left the team and Ansley was promoted to DC.
Ansley said kids around the community have probably seen his face a good amount on television, and will certainly see him more as the Chargers are on the short list of Super Bowl hopefuls. Part of the reason for Ansley hosting the camp was to make sure that kids knew he was a real person, someone who grew up the exact same way they did.
“They can see me on TV and it just seems like a mirage,” Ansley said. “We want to give back in the flesh so they can touch us and try to use us as resources moving forward. I am just like them. I am from the same place that they are from. I went to the same elementary school, middle school.”
As the four hour camp went through, each age group was broken up and sent to rotating stations to be coached in different skill-refining areas.
At each station, kids were under the guidance of coaches from all walks of life, including a handful of area coaches like Stanhope Elmore’s Hunter Adams, Elmore County’s Kyle Caldwell and Reeltown’s Torran Smith. Players from local schools patrolled and lended a helping hand where needed.
Ansley made sure to check in on each and every station, offering words to older athletes and helping the younger ones keep focused.
“You always want to make sure that the young kids know you,” Ansley said. “The kids’ fathers know me because I am their age, but you want to make sure that those little kids coming up stay connected.”
Ansley’s camp drew players from local programs, but also Birmingham, Montgomery, Tuskegee and beyond. The camp was not designed to just benefit those from Tallassee, but it was for anyone to see that every person has an opportunity to make something of themselves.
Any child at that camp could be the next Derrick Ansley, and the Chargers DC let each of them know just that.
“Just anybody from the River Region area, we want to make sure that those guys know they can do the same things I did when given the chance,” Ansley said.