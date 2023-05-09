The Tallassee softball team has loads of senior talent throughout its lineup, but its youngest player was the the toughest to get out this week.
Cheyann Easterling, the team’s starting second baseman and only an eighth grader, had a stellar week at the plate for the Tigers. In three games, she was 8-for-10 with six runs scored, two walks, and even added three RBIs.
Her efforts out of the leadoff spot helped the Tigers claim the AHSAA Class 5A, Area 5 championship and earned a No. 1 seed in the 5A central regional this week held in Montgomery.
She is the Elmore County Player of the Week.
“For Cheyann, she’s really maturing and she’s coming into her own,” head coach Pat Love said. “Her ceiling can be high and she’s going to be a good player for us.”
Tallassee hosted the area tournament and as the host team, also was the No. 1 seed. The Tigers opened the tournament against No. 4 seed Valley, and Easterling and company made quick work of their opponent.
In only three innings, Easterling had three at bats. She had two singles and a walk and scored all three times as Tallassee won, 15-0. In Game 2, a 9-3 win over Beauregard in the winner’s bracket, she was even better.
She finished that game 3-for-3 at the plate with a team-high three hits and added a walk. She scored twice and even drove in a run on a single in the third inning.
In the championship game against Elmore County, she added three more hits as she went 3-for-5. Despite Elmore County being the only team on the week to get her out, she was still stellar. She scored one run and drove in two runs on a single to left field that put Tallassee up by four runs.