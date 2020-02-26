There are not many people who live to tell the story of breaking his or her neck in a car accident but Tallassee pitcher Jacob Charles Ingram is a part of that special group. Ingram knows he was lucky to get back on his feet after suffering major injuries in a single-car crash last year and now he has a story to share for the rest of his life.
“I was just coming home one morning and I ran off the road a little bit,” Ingram said. “I overexaggerated to correct it and the car flipped four times. I broke my C2 vertebrae. I had good chance of being paralyzed or even being dead. I was definitely scared but I’m just blessed to be alive.”
Ingram used the word “blessed” often when talking about the accident and now he is looking to make the most of his second chance. After getting a steel rod inserted in his neck, Ingram spent 12 weeks in a neck brace which went along with zero physical activity and another three months of physical therapy.
“It was very tough,” Ingram said. “I was a very weak version of myself and I’m still working hard to get back to it. But God doesn’t put you in situations you can’t handle and it all happens for a reason.”
Once he realized he was going to walk again, Ingram knew he wanted to prepare to be back on the mound for the Tigers.
Things were not going to be easy for Ingram but the thought of not stepping back on to the baseball field was never an option during his recovery process. And although he is not be back to 100% yet, he is cherishing every moment he gets to spend with his teammates again.
“I love the game too much,” Ingram said. “So that thought never came to my mind.”
Ingram was one of Tallassee’s top pitchers as a sophomore during the 2018 season and he was expected to be near the top of the staff as a junior. The accident certainly had an effect on Tallassee’s chances at success but coach Adam Clayton said it was bigger than the results on the field.
“We really expected him to have a great year so it was a big loss,” Clayton said. “But it was really tough on our team and our players. They wanted to be there with him and they were always supportive.”
Ingram said that was a big reason for wanting to return so he could be there for his teammates again like they were for him. Ingram has pushed himself to his limits to get back on the field and is ready to become one of Tallassee’s top pitching options again.
“He has really busted it to get his strength back,” Clayton said. “We still try to be careful with him. We took our time and did everything the doctor said. He has come a long way and he can definitely get back to where he was.”
During his time in high school, Clayton also suffered major injuries after a car accident just before his senior season. And while he was hoping he would never have to see one of his players go through anything similar, Clayton said it has helped him relate to Ingram’s struggles and hopefully give him some good advice along the way.
“We have talked a little bit about that,” Clayton said. “Any time you can relate to that kind of adversity and relay that life experience, you can try to give them some advice. You’re going to struggle at the beginning but he will continue to work hard and get stronger every day.”
Ingram is still working on his road to recovery but he has already seen some time on the field this season. He threw 34 pitches in the season opener against Elmore County and saw a short stint against Lee-Montgomery.
The results weren’t what he wanted as Tallassee lost both those games but Ingram said he is going to continue to improve before the end of the season. And most importantly, he is just happy to be back with the team.
“It means the world to me to play with my boys one more time in my senior year,” Ingram said.