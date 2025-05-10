This is the start of something special for Tallassee girls basketball.
Tallassee senior Jhakhia Anderson ends an over a decade-long streak of being the first girls basketball player to sign to play at the collegiate level. Anderson won’t make a long trek — heading to Selma to play at Wallace State next fall.
Wallace State is a junior college in Selma that plays in the Alabama Community College Conference. The Patriots are coming off a 10-16 record, going 7-5 in conference play. Anderson will be coached by head coach Yulonda Randolph.
Anderson was the Tigers’ leader in points last year with nearly 10 a game while also finishing second on the team in the rebounding department with 6.5 per game. She racked up 45 steals on the season. Anderson was the top scorer from inside the paint and she also got things done behind the arc being third on the team in 3-point shooting percentage.
“To my knowledge, there is no other former Lady Tiger who has signed the scholarships to play college basketball,” Tallassee basketball coach Alfonzo Johnson said. “Very proud of her. She is a member of the 500-point club.”
Johnson believes not only is Anderson’s signing significant to the program for her to continue her education at the next level but will also inspire the underclassmen she played with to show them they can accomplish the same.
“When I first took over the girls program, I wanted to get someone signed,” Johnson said. “Once we get someone signed, I want to keep getting someone signed every single year. Girls basketball was one lacking in the past, but I believe this is what's to come for our basketball program.”
Anderson plans to attend Wallace State and pursue a nursing degree there. Although it was her only offer, she enjoyed the campus and can’t wait to build new relationships with her new teammates and new coaches.
“First of all, it's my only choice,” Anderson said. “But, I mean, it looks like a great school, and they have a great nursing program that has something that I can major in.”