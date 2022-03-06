Nearly two years ago, Tallassee junior Kent Jordan was just a football player.
He was a 5-foot-11, 210 pound lineman who had earned first and second-team all-region honors and was coming off a knee injury. Then one day, his family’s horse farrier noticed his size and asked his family, ‘He’s a big ole boy. Why doesn’t he come steer wrestle?’
Jordan and his family had always been into rodeos, so Jordan decided he’d give it a shot. He continued to play football for the next four to five months while he was beginning to do rodeo, but then he pulled his groin at football practice.
That was his deciding factor. He told Tallassee football coach Mike Battles he thought he had a better chance at making it somewhere with rodeo than he did football.
So he quit football to pursue his dream of being a steer wrestler.
“When I was little, I always watched the rodeo as a kid because my family was always into it,” Jordan said. “But I just chose the football route for myself. After that groin injury, I talked to my parents about how I have more of a shot in rodeo. The whole decision happened really quickly. I went from football to quitting and chasing rodeo really within a week.”
Fast forward two years later, and Jordan is making a real name for himself in the steer wrestling scene. Jordan has traveled not only the state, but across the country as he tries to become one of the best amateur steer wrestlers in the United States.
He’s currently in what he considers to be the rodeo’s version of baseball’s minor leagues. He isn’t allowed to be a professional until he is 18 years old, so he is half professional and half amateur.
He’s been competing in the Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association (SPRA), and has found pretty good success doing so. In the past year or so, Jordan has won titles for fastest time and best average time for participants 18-years old and under in the 2021 Slamfest Rodeo and Steerwrestling competition in West Point, Mississippi.
He also won the Southeast timed event series twice. He’s currently ranked as the No. 3 steer wrestler in the state of Alabama and No. 11 across the country.
For those accomplishments, he was named the SPRA’s Rookie of the Year this year.
“It’s like a dream come true,” Jordan said of the achievements. “I went from being a little kid watching rodeos to being the guy in the rodeo. I remember the first time a little boy asked for my autograph for the first time, I almost stuttered because I didn’t expect it. I used to be that little boy. This was my dream, and I was always the happiest kid in the world for the next few weeks after going to a rodeo.”
Jordan has earned his accomplishments fair and square, but he doesn’t like to take credit for it himself. He credits the Lord, his parents and his teacher, Clay Perry, the most. Without them, he says he would not be where he is today.
Jordan has spent his fair share of time practicing with Perry in Equality, Ala.
When Jordan first started the sport, he’d spend five days a week practicing with Perry and getting used to the sport. Now that he’s more experienced, he spends three to four days trying to continue to get better.
As much as he can practice, the sport still comes down to whether or not he gets a good steer in a competition. When Jordan and the other cowboys are in the back waiting to begin, they get a draw sheet that tells them what number they’re running and what steer they’re running.
That can be detrimental to whether or not a cowboy like Jordan wins a specific event. When asked what makes a good steer, Jordan said he would describe a good steer as a ‘medium-speed steer that keeps its head up and runs on. When you get off the horse and go to throw him, he gives up and just splats.’
What steer he gets also determines how he will wrestle it. If its a weaker set of steers that he is trying to wrestler, he will just jump off the horse an hit and rip. That’s when he gets off and rips their head across his body and begins wrestling.
If it’s a heavy set of steers, Jordan might take the long road and get off and slide and wait for the steer, trying to take the steer momentum and put it into his own hands.
“A lot of steer wrestling is the draw,” Jordan said. “You’re going to draw one out of three steers that is going to be a good winning steer. When you get that one that’s a really good steer, you have to make it worth your time.”
With all of his accomplishments, Jordan has started to pick up interest from some colleges around the country. There’s only one rodeo college in the state of Alabama - the University of West Alabama - and he’s been in pretty constant contact with the school. He’s also spent time talking to Texas Tech University, Murray State University and Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University is known as Steer Wrestling University and is coached by Hall of Fame steer wrestler Stockton Graves. That would be Jordan’s dream school, but he isn’t turning down any other offers.
He has time to wait and choose, and that’s exactly what he’s going to do until he has to make that choice as a senior. In the meantime, he’s shooting for the stars.
“For the next two years, I’m trying to win an Alabama high school state title,” Jordan said. “I want to get more college offers and decide on a college. From college and on, it really is open and just depends on injuries. Hopefully I can start chasing pro rodeos. Who knows, maybe I’ll end up out there in Vegas some day.”