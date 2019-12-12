Despite being just an eighth-grader, Macey Stewart represented Tallassee extremely well at the AHSAA Class 1A-5A Swimming and Diving Championships in Auburn on Friday.
Stewart dominated her preliminary race in the 100-yard freestyle and somehow did even better in the championship race. She posted a time of 53.55 seconds, which was nearly three-tenths of a second better than the rest of the field, to win the gold medal.
Stewart also picked up a fourth-place finish in the 50 freestyle, clocking in at 25.29 seconds. She was only a second behind the winner, Prather Hargrove of Trinity Presbyterian.