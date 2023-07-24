Tallassee swimmer Camden Mask earned himself a few medals this weekend.
Participating in the Alabama Recreation and Park Association swimming state championships, Mask won a state championship and finished runner-up to help lead the Tallassee Tiger Sharks swimming team.
His state championship win came in the 100-yard individual medley, which required him to swim 25 meters in each of the four different strokes. So, he had to swim 25 meters doing each of the butterfly, breaststroke, backstroke and freestyle.
The breaststroke is Mask’s best stroke, and it came in the second half of the race. Mask made sure he did well in the first two – butterfly and back – to allow himself to stay ahead of the pack.
“Going into it, I really knew that I had to go out really strong on the butterfly and backstroke to give myself a chance and give me that boost,” Mask said. “I knew if I didn’t have a good first 50 yards, I wouldn’t have been able to come home strong in the final 50.”
His plan worked to perfection as he placed first by an entire second, beating Arab’s Colby Franklin. He dropped 3.31 seconds in his final race.
The top two finishers faced each other again in the 50-yard breaststroke. Despite dropping over a second on his time, Mask finished second place to Franklin in the race.
Mask’s time was 26.50 seconds, while Franklin’s was 26.28.
“It was a good weekend,” Mask said. “I wasn’t really expecting to win the IM. I was really expecting to win the breaststroke or trying to win the breaststroke, but it didn’t play out the way I wanted to. Even with the loss, I still dropped a second on my time so it was a really successful weekend.”
Mask has been a successful swimmer in the past as he’s found success at the high school level for multiple years. Two years ago, Mask earned a bronze medal in the AHSAA state championships in the 100 Breaststroke.
Last year, he finished both fourth in the 100 Breaststroke and the 200 IM.
The state championship wraps up the summer circuit for Mask, who now turns his sights back towards the high school swimming scene. But he had a good summer that was capped with a state championship.
“It was a great experience,” Mask said. “It’s always fun to win but I really think my time drop was the most impressive thing. It was a fun weekend overall. We also got to eat some good food in Birmingham and it was just a good experience.”