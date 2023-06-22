Tallassee catcher Brue Milner picked up a statewide honor this week.
Milner, a rising freshman, will head to Troy University on June 26-28 to participate in the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Underclassmen All-Star Event. Full rosters have not been announced yet.
He has been invited among 120 other players in the 2026 and 2027 classes across the entire state. Players will workout among other players, take batting practice, attend a banquet, and show off their fielding skills before playing in the All-Star Games.
Milner shined for Tallassee this season as the Tigers made their way back to the playoffs. Offensively, Milner recorded a .317 batting average with eight extra base hits and 19 RBIs.
Defensively, he threw out 13 runners attempting to steal.
Milner showed off his offensive abilities in the team’s first-round playoff victory over Valley, the first playoff win for Tallassee since 2017. In the series win, Milner went 3-for-7 in the final two games and drove in six runs on a double and two singles. He drove in nearly one third of all the runs Tallassee scored in the series.