Kayden Slay has been competing in track and field for less than a year, but the Tallassee graduate is already leaps above most of his competitors.
Slay, who recently won the AHSAA Class 5A state championship in the high jump and set a new state record with a height of 7 feet, signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Auburn track and field team on Wednesday.
“I never thought I would get the chance to do this,” Slay said. “Auburn seemed to be the ones who took care of me the most and had the most benefits for me, and they seemed to have the most successful future for me.”
Six weeks ago, Slay never imagined he would be signing a scholarship for an SEC program.
He wasn’t getting many responses from colleges, but then the state championship came along.
Slay qualified for the state championship in all four events he participated in - high jump, long jump, triple jump and the 110 meter hurdles.
He then placed in the state championship in the long jump and triple jump, but he shined his brightest in the high jump.
He jumped 7 feet, and became only the second person to ever jump 7 feet in AHSAA history. He beat the 5A record, set in 1986, by an inch and half.
After that jump, Slay said the calls started coming in.
“It’s been a bit chaotic,” Slay said. “In a span of six or seven weeks, I went from not knowing what my future held to getting a scholarship to a bigger school and the opportunity to make a bigger name for myself.”
Basketball has always been Slay’s dream, and he thought it would be possible this season after going viral for his high-flying dunks throughout the Tigers’ season. But the college interest never came following the social media posts, and Slay’s senior basketball season came to an end.
After following the advice from a few coaches and students, he decided to join the track and field team because he didn’t want to regret not doing it later in his life.
He instantly made a huge impact, and coach Danny Worley knew he had the talent to win multiple medals at the end of the year.
“I was already known for being a high jumper in basketball, so coach Worley put me in every category he could that had me jumping,” Slay “Then I went to state in all four of the ones I did. It’s just been pretty crazy overall, especially now with all of this recruiting happening at the end of it.”
Slay has signed with Auburn specifically for the high jump, but his new coaches aren’t going to limit him to just one event if they believe he can compete at the others. He is excited about the opportunity to do each event, and believes he can improve now that he will have a professional coach for the first time.
Slay said most of his learning came from watching Youtube videos in the backyard, and he would goutside and practice his form without jumping and landing.
That combined with the jumping workouts he did in basketball and natural talent made it possible for him to reach the college level.
“I really had to train myself on how to do it,” Slay said. “I’ve never really practiced any of the types of jumpers with someone who is a professional, so I can possibly do all of the events if I prove myself at them.”
Slay was more than happy for Auburn to be the school he signed with. He grew up a Tigers fan, but then became an Alabama fan as he got older. But living 40 minutes away from Auburn makes it where he still loves the blue and orange, and they’re letting him stay at home.
He said he is a homebody, so being able to stay at home was a big deal for him. Plus, it saves on the cost of living on campus.
“They were able to work with me and I got special permission to stay home,” Slay said. “I’ll be the first track and field athlete to do that. I really think they’re going to treat me well. They made me really comfortable with the way they’ve talked to and treated me.”