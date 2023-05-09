There’s a new high jump record holder in AHSAA Class 5A Track and Field history.
Tallassee senior Kayden Slay, a first-year track and field athlete, not only claimed the 5A state championship in the long jump this weekend but also shattered the previous 5A record.
Slay cleared 7 feet to earn his state championship, and became only the second athlete in AHSAA history to ever clear the 7 feet mark. In the 5A standings, he beat Chilton County’s Lance Lenior’s record of 6 feet, 10 ½ inches that was set in 1986.
Hoover’s Anthony May is the only other athlete in AHSAA history to clear 7 feet. He jumped 7 feet and ¾ inches in 2008.
“It was a lot of fun,” Tallassee coach Danny Worley said of Slay breaking the record. “We had kind of an idea that he could break the record since he had been doing it in practice, but we just haven’t been able to put it together in a meet. But he went in fresh that morning and we knew he could go for it.”
Slay entered the event this weekend as 5A’s favorite to win the gold medal. He earned the sectional championship in four events - the high jump, the triple jump, the long jump, and the 110 meter hurdles.
His sectional high jump was already the state’s best at 6 feet, 4 inches. But his championship mark was eight inches higher.
His jump was also six inches higher than the next closest jumper, beating Boaz’s Jaquan Kelly who jumped 6 feet, 6 inches. Nobody else in the competition jumped over 6 feet, 2 inches.
“He had some fresh legs,” Worley said. “At sectionals, he was doing all kinds of different events. But Friday morning, this was an 8:30 a.m. event and he was able to have fresh legs. It worked out time wise and he had plenty of time to rest his legs the day before.”
Slay had a successful finish in three of the four events he participated in this weekend. In the triple jump, Slay finished sixth with a distance of 43-04.50. He finished second in the long jump with a distance of 22-00.25.
Overall, he scored 21 of Tallassee’s 21.33 total points.
James Bender added the .33 points as he finished eighth in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 10 inches.
Elmore County’s team scored 14 total points, good enough for a 14th place finish in the standings. William Mann was one of the standouts for the Panthers as he finished fifth in the boys 400 meter with a time of 51.98 seconds. He finished third in the boys 800 meter with a time of 2:00.12.
The Panthers added another fifth place finish in the boys 4x800 meter relay.
Wetumpka’s track and field team finished in 18th place, while Stanhope Elmore finished No. 30 in Class 6A.
For the Indians, Quashawn Wright finished eighth in the 300 meter hurdles, while Grant Weighall finished fourth in the boys javelin and James Ball finished fourth in the triple jump. The boys 4x400 meter relay finished sixth in 6A.
Stanhope Elmore only had two point finishers as Dennis Toles finished seventh in the boys 400 meter race while the boys 4x400 meter relay finished seventh overall.