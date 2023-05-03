Tallassee track and field coach Danny Worley knew Kayden Slay could be a multi-event medalist, but Slay jumped way past Worley’s expectations this weekend.
In the AHSAA Class 5A, Section 2 track meet this weekend at Smiths Station High School, Slay won the gold medal in four separate events to qualify for the state championship in each event.
He won the gold medal in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.81 seconds, the high jump with a height of 6.04, the long jump with a distance of 22-06.50, and the triple jump with a distance of 42-08.50.
“That’s the first time we’ve ever had one guy be a sectional champion in four events,” Worley said of Slay. “That’s pretty darn special. He just performed in every event he had. He did a good job against really good competition. He rose up to the moment and handled business. I can’t say enough about his effort.”
Slay won’t be the only Tallassee track member to race at the state championships this Thursday in Cullman. The Tigers had eight athletes qualify for the state championships.
Travarious Langford, Austin Gray, James Bender, Shawn Ward, Irvin Delfin, Tra’Mel McCoy, and Dontae Leonard all qualified.
Delfin won the gold medal in the 3200 meter, while McCoy and Bender each placed second in their events. Overall, the team’s efforts earned Tallassee a second place finish as a team.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our guys,” Worley said. “They went above and beyond. We were projected to finish fourth and we ended up second with 100 points. We had a lot of kids step up and do well in their events.”
Tallassee is not the only school that will represent Elmore County at the state championships this weekend.
Wetumpka had 18 athletes qualify, with some qualifying in multiple events. James Ball, Gavan Baxley, Jamal Davis, Collin Hardin, Eli Holden, Iyana Johnson, Matthew McGehee, Melvin Owens, Omarion Owens, Brianna Powell, Brianna Reeves, Jaden Talley, Tremya Thomas, Jada Walker, Grant Weighall, Julius Williams, Elisha Williams, and Quashawn Wright all qualified for state.
Ball was the triple jump champion and placed second in the long jump.
For Stanhope Elmore, Davion Thomas, Dennis Toles, DeKamron Jones, the 4x100 relay team, and the 4x400 relay team all qualified for state.
Elmore County had multiple sectional champions and qualifiers in Frankie Mann, Logan Pack, Mark Redden, Cameron Crumpton, Lucas Drost, Jonathan Thames, Emily Mason, and Maddie Clark.
Mann finished first in the 800 meter run, with teammate Pack right behind him. Redden also finished fourth in the event. The Panthers won the 4x400 meter relay and the 4x800 meter relay.
Holtville did not have any state qualifiers.