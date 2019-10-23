The Montgomery Quarterback Club has announced its Players of the Week for Oct. 11. Tallassee’s Tavarious Griffin is the Public School Player of the Week and Trinity’s Tate Holley is the Private School Player of the Week. Both players were honored at the Club’s meeting on Tuesday. Tom Luginbill, college football analyst for ESPN, was the featured speaker.
Griffin, a senior running back, rushed for 136 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns in Tallassee’s 21-6 win over Rehobeth. Griffin also had a 12-yard touchdown reception. On defense, he played every snap and had eight tackles.
Holley, a senior running back, rushed for 155 yards on 17 carries and four touchdowns in Trinity’s 41-13 win over Dale County.
The Montgomery Quarterback Club meets at the Capital City Club in downtown Montgomery. The social hour begins at 5:15 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:15 and the program at 6:45. Guests are welcome at Quarterback Club meetings, but guests must make an advance reservation and pay $40 at the door.
To make a guest reservation, email david.bowenjr@gmail.com. For more information, visit the Club’s website at www.mgmqbackclub.org.