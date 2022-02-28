Just two games into his junior season, Tallassee striker Will Blocker is already breaking school soccer records.
Blocker, entering his third season playing soccer with Tallassee High School, broke the school’s single-game scoring record in the school’s opening game.
In the season-opening win over Lanier on February 8, Blocker scored five goals and added two assists. His five goals set a new school record, which was previously four goals set a few years ago.
In his team’s second game of the year against Lee, he added three goals and two more assists.
“It feels amazing,” Blocker said of owning the record. “At first, I didn’t think I had actually broken the school record, but when I heard about it I was surprised. I was like ‘Oh crap, I actually just did that.’ It really feels amazing.”
His five goals not only set a new school record, but it also matched his season-high for goals while wearing a Tallassee uniform. As a freshman two years ago, Blocker didn’t net a goal for the Tigers.
Last season as a sophomore, he saw some improvement and scored five goals for the team.
This year, he tied his career goal total in the first game of the season and has since blown past that total.
“Honestly, I feel like I’ve just been working harder this year,” Blocker said. “It’s also been a team thing. Everyone is sharing the ball and we’ve been communicating a lot as a team. Some goals, I’ve outworked other people. I’ve beaten them to the ball and I’m really just trying to take as many shots as I can on goal.”
While he takes as many shots as he can on goal, Blocker isn’t necessarily just trying to score all of the goals himself. His position as striker allows him to be in the best positions to score, but he also likes to share the ball with his teammates as they do with him.
His coach, Keiven Mixson, said Blocker plays like his hair is on fire and is always flying to the ball. Because of him being around the ball so much, he’s also able to share the ball with teammates.
That’s shown this year as he is also one of the team’s leaders in assists. Along with his five goals in the season opener, he added two assists, making him responsible for seven of the team’s 10 goals in the game.
In the team’s second game, he had three goals and two assists, making him responsible for five of the team’s eight goals in that game.
“I’ve been trying to be as much of a playmaker as I possibly can, and I’m trying to really support everybody,” Blocker said. “But at the same time, I’m trying to be there and be in the right spots so I can take the chances that we have and make it happen.”
Mixson said he’s seen major improvement in Blocker’s play, and that comes from how much time Blocker dedicates to the sport. Blocker is one of the only players on Tallassee’s team that doesn’t play multiple sports.
Soccer is the only sport he plays, and spends the entire year playing. This past summer, Blocker joined club soccer and started playing at an elite level.
Since joining club soccer, Mixson has seen Blocker’s footwork and his first touches improve more than anything. Those two things, plus Blocker’s natural speed, made him stand out on the club level, but now it’s really paying off at the high school level.
Blocker agrees, and credits his play to playing club soccer.
“When you’re playing the sport more and you’re playing with tougher competition all the time, you’re going to get better,” Blocker said of his improvement. “Just doing that has helped me improve my game a lot.”