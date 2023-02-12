The Tallassee wrestling team had an impressive weekend at the AHSAA Class 5A sectional wrestling tournament.
Tallassee, which finished second overall in Class 5A south, had 11 wrestlers qualify for the state championship tournament next weekend in Huntsville.
The 11 wrestlers who qualified were Rutland Phillips (106-pound weight class), Mason Nelson (113), Avery Brantley (126), Land Bell (132), Ethan Jones (138), Christian McCary (152), Tra’Mel McCoy (160), Joseph Hooks (170), Caden Griffith (182), Nolan Addeo (195), and Corbin Grover (285).
“We got a great effort from the guys,” Tallassee coach John Mask said. “They wrestled great all day. From seniors to seventh graders, they all wrestled well. They’ve prepared well all week and I can’t say enough about them. Taking 11 to the state tournament is a lot of wrestlers. That’s a good day. Everybody exceeded expectations and we want about the opportunity of going to state.”
Out of the 11 qualifiers, four were first place finishers and will be a No. 1 seed in this upcoming weekend’s state tournament.
The team’s first winner of the day was Phillips in the 106-pound class. He went 3-0 on the day with back-to-back pins before winning his finals match with a 3-2 decision. Both wrestlers were deadlocked in a 2-2 tie before Phillips earned a point on a locked-hands violation.
Mason Nelson, in the 113-pound class, won right behind Phillips. Nelson’s match went right to the final seconds of the second period. Down 5-4, Nelson was able to get on top of his opponent and forced a pin right as time expired to win his weight class.
Bell (132) was next and won his match by decision. He was up 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the second period on two takedowns. He nearly pinned his opponent and earned three points, but was able to pull out the 7-1 victory.
McCary was the final winner of the night for Tallassee. He went 4-0 on the day with a bye and three pins. In his final match against Elmore County’s Tyler Payton, he was able to pin Payton in the third period. He led the match from start to finish, and was up 7-3 when he pinned him.
Addeo and Griffith also competed in the finals, but both wrestlers suffered a 1-point defeat by decision.
The rest of the bunch will be lower seeds as they finished in the Top 6 in their weight class.
“We want to get some wrestlers on the wall,” Mask said. “We wanted some of these men to win a championship and get on our wall, and they’ve set themselves up to do that this year by performing well today.”
Elmore County had one winner, two runner-ups, and three more qualifiers. Carson Thomas, wrestling in the 145-pound class, was in a back-and-forth match in the finals but ultimately scored a takedown midway through the second period.
Tyler Payton (152) and Myles Eyerly (285) each earned second-place finishes, while Clark Wood (182) placed third and Stran Webb (106) and Shawn Colvin (138) each finished fourth.