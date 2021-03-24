The Alabama high school basketball season is long gone but the recruitment path for many still moves along as local athletes continue to look for their next steps beyond the hallowed halls of high school.
For Tallassee High senior Tae Collins, his journey has come an end with a tweet. With just one word on social media, Collins said “110% #TrojanPride” committing to Mississippi Delta Community College.
110% ❤️🖤 #TrojanPride pic.twitter.com/5BFqKrm5Em— 3hree 🌠 (@TaeCollins13) March 24, 2021
It was simple enough to attract attention as he committed to the next level following a solid season with the Tigers.
Committing to the next level for Collins brings relief.
“It feels good knowing my mother doesn’t have to pay for college,” Collins said. “And it’s always been a dream to play at the next level.”
Going to Mississippi Delta Community College and making that selection to the college was tough for Collins, who admits he’s a mama’s boy. It came down to the coaching staff at MDCC.
“I had a great talk with the coach,” Collins said. “He talked to my mom and aunt they felt good about it. So I went with it.”
The pandemic was tough on a number of athletes’ potential college offers and Collins says that there weren’t many offers out there, so getting your name out to the next level was a little difficult.
Collins will officially sign April 8.