From the opening tip to final buzzer, it was clear the focus for Tallassee’s regular-season finale was getting the seniors in the spotlight. Six players were honored before the game on Senior Night and those six combined for half the Tigers’ points in a 70-49 victory over Prattville Christian on Thursday night.
“Those six kids were all together and started us off when I got here,” Tallassee coach Keiven Mixson said. “This is bittersweet. They have built this program and stuck with it. They have done everything I have asked of them and they deserve a lot of credit.”
While Tallassee got to host the Class 5A Area 4 Tournament, that did not take away from the special moments during Thursday’s celebration. Seniors Tyrek Turner and Tavarious Griffin got starting nods to help the Tigers jump out to a quick start.
Turner got the celebration started with a bucket to open the scoring in the first minute while Griffin scored the final four points of the first quarter to put the Tigers up, 20-6. Turner never slowed down as he posted 20 points to go along with seven rebounds in front of a big crowd of family and friends sporting Turner’s No. 34 on their shirts.
“It was a special moment,” Turner said. “Having all of that support was a blessing. They keep me going. This wasn’t just another game. This felt different like it was coming from my heart.”
Griffin was the only other senior to reach double figures, finishing with 11 points and four rebounds. However, many of the other seniors found their own ways to contribute.
Sandarius Hughley was the first player off the bench and played his role as a defensive specialist by grabbing two rebounds. Barry Purter also grabbed a board off the bench while Jamar May and Devan Lee each scored two points. Lee added a pair of rebounds and two assists.
“I have been in this program for six years so it means a lot,” Lee said. “I feel like it’s really paying off. I know my role on the team. It just felt good to come out and help my team tonight.”
While the focus was on the seniors, junior Jamicah Humphery stole the show with his shooting as he knocked down seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points. The seniors still played their role in Humphery’s big night as five of the seven 3-pointers were assisted by Turner or Griffin.
“I am always a pass-first type of player,” Turner said. “I want to get my teammates involved and I know I draw the defenders in so I just look for the open man.”
Tallassee finished the regular season 24-4, its highest ever win total before postseason play. Getting a victory to remember was always important but Mixson said Thursday night was bigger than one result.
“It’s about honoring a group of kids that was the foundation of this program when I first got here,” Mixson said. “I knew we could be good but I didn’t know we could be 24-4 good. I hope we can keep it going because we’re playing pretty good right now.”