Tallassee football coach Mike Battles was anxiously awaiting the day when schools would reopen and the AHSAA would give the go-ahead for athletic activities to resume on high school campuses. However, when he got that news, he knew there was still a lot that needed to be done before he could get his team safely back on the field.
Battles and his staff worked hard to come up with a complete plan for the return to practice and he presented that plan to parents and players during a team meeting Monday night.
“There are still risks,” Battles said. “I’m so ready to go but I know this thing is serious and I want our parents to feel comfortable and have a good idea of what we’re going to be doing. We want to do everything we can.”
The Tigers are sticking with their original starting date for summer workouts, which will begin this coming Monday. That gives the administration and program a little bit more time to prepare everything they need to for the players.
Battles said the team ordered 350 face masks for players to use when they must be within 6 feet of each other. However, the Tigers hope their plan counteracts the need for masks as they will be using only large areas for work spaces.
“We will not be going in the locker room or the weight room at this time,” Battles said. “Everything we do will be outside in open spaces on the field.”
Tallassee also ordered thermometers for pre-practice screening and plenty of sanitation supplies to use on dummies, footballs and other equipment as needed.
“We will try to avoid any person to person contact,” Battles stated. “We will have person to dummy contact but after each group, all dummies, balls, etc., will be wiped down with Clorox wipes.”
In Battles’ released plan to the parents, it stated every player and coach will have their temperatures checked before each practice. If an individual’s temperature is above 99 degrees, that person will be sent home until he or she is checked by a doctor.
Battles knows it’s not going to be a normal routine for his players but he also said it is necessary based off the information and guidelines he has been given at this time. The Tigers will be practicing three days a week for six of the next seven weeks before fall practice begins.
“We’ll just go practice football as best we can,” Battles said.