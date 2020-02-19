With just three upperclassmen on the roster, Tallassee expects the new soccer season to provide plenty of challenges. The Tigers have seen some of those challenges already as coach Keiven Mixson just wrapped up the boys basketball and has missed the first few weeks of practice.
The Tigers have yet to get on the pitch for the first game, putting themselves a couple weeks behind most teams in the state.
However, Tallassee is looking to stay positive as it looks to several new faces to provide some production this season. One of those new faces is assistant coach Joe Trussell who has been directing the team in Mixson’s absence.
“As long as players focus on doing their best and becoming their best, the team will grow and thrive,” Trussell said. “If they understand the big picture of what we are trying to achieve as a team, we will be successful in the long run. It will be tough this season as most of the team is young and small.”
Trussell did admit there have been some challenges with Mixson out as the starting lineup is still under consideration and one returning starter, Brendan Emfinger, has yet to practice after making it to the AHSAA Wrestling Championships. Despite that, the Tigers are well underway with their preparations for the new season and Trussell said the practices have been productive.
“A lot of time and emphasis has been put on the players improving their soccer IQ,” Trussell said. “We want players to know what is going on and be aware of the strategies being used. We are focusing on the individual skills of the players.”
The Tigers will move to a 4-5-1 formation which will put an emphasis on defending. Tallassee does not expect to be in control most matches so it wants to counterattack against the run of play to steal some goals. The hope is that will lead to better results.
Trussell cited a specific professional match Tallassee will be taking its tactics from. In 2012, Celtic held just 11% of possession but still upset Barcelona 2-1 with a couple goals on the counter and the Tigers believe that strategy could work for them.
“This is the idea being used for Tallassee soccer,” Trussell said. “Our formation is tentatively a 4-5-1. The plan is to defend, defend, defend, and then counterattack after we have pulled in the opposition. Much time has been spent teaching and practicing the counterattack in groups of three or four.”
Tallassee will be putting a lot of pressure on its defense, which returns the most experience. Seniors Caleb Thornton and Chandler Vance will be starting at center back with Russell Phillips and Will Blocker starting out wide on the back line.
The Tigers’ younger players will fill in the midfield as eighth-graders Grant McCraney and Alec Carswell are expected to starting on the wings. Clay Johnson and Caleb Mason will fill in the center to help start counterattacks as they look to feed lone forward Will Tally.
“In the current formation, Will Tally will have a lot of responsibility as the single center forward,” Trussell said. “The center forward will have to be a workhorse as whomever is in that role will need to cover the entire width of the field and act as a target player. The midfield will then run lanes as they overlap or support Will on the attack.”
Trussell said the Tigers are expecting big things from this roster even if it doesn’t happen this year. Tallassee is hoping to gain crucial experience as it looks to build its program.
“The potential is there for growth,” Trussell said. “In two years, if excitement and motivation are not lost, Tallassee should do extremely well… Nonetheless, all of these young boys will have to fight hard to compete with 17- and 18-year-olds on the field.”