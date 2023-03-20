The Tallassee softball team is starting to find its groove.
Midway through its area schedule, The Tigers (11-10, 2-1) find themselves in a comfortable position. After an area-opening loss to Elmore County, Tallassee has bounced back and shut out Valley and Beauregard in convincing wins to get back positive.
Tallassee beat Valley, 16-0, in three innings before beating Beauregard, 8-0. Now the Tigers enjoy a week off for Spring Break before its final three area games.
“We’re in a good spot,” head coach Pat Love said. “We’ve gotten better from the start of the season, and that’s what you want. We were making some mistakes early on, but we’re getting better every single day even with a bunch of young girls playing. We’re getting stronger as the season goes on.”
Love was not pleased with the team’s defensive abilities after the first area loss. In the 5-1 loss to Elmore County, the Panthers scored four runs in one inning following back-to-back errors.
He set out to improve the team’s defense, and his players have started to play better as of late. In their last two games, they only have one combined error and it was followed by three consecutive outs to cause no damage.
Tallassee has only made two errors in its last four games, and that has resulted in only giving up a combined four runs across those four games.
“We’re playing better defense and doing a better job at the plate,” Love said. “If we can keep the errors down, we’re pretty hard to score on. But when we make several errors like we’ve done a few times in close games, it gives the other teams a pretty good chance.”
Being hard to score on is something ace Brooke Royster has taken to heart in the circle. Royster has pitched 20 innings across five games since the Elmore County loss and has only given up two runs during the span.
She pitched three complete games and pitched out of relief twice as she struck out 15 batters and allowed only 12 hits.
Her two most recent performances were both last week as she one-hit Valley and then threw a complete-game shutout against Beauregard across seven full innings.
“Brooke is just doing a phenomenal job up there,” Love said. “She’s working it out and doing a very good job spotting her pitches and changing up speeds. Her velocity is getting up some and she’s just doing a great job. Our team is where it is right now because of her on the mound. She’s working harder and harder and she’s getting more comfortable every outing.”
Love is giving his team a mental break over Spring Break. Instead of playing any games, the Tigers will just meet to practice a few times. He’s hoping not having the strain and pressure of games will loosen the girls up for the last stretch of the regular season.
Tallassee’s next game will be a double-header on Tuesday, March 28 against Sylacauga. Following that game, the Tigers will turn their sights back to area play with a rematch against rival Elmore County on April 4.
When those games come up, Love is hoping his team continues their recent hot streak and can continue to improve for postseason play.
“We have to keep playing defense the way we have in the last week,” Love said. “We’ve continued to get better at the plate and we have to keep doing that. Marlee Stewart and Abbie Davis are having great years at the plate along with Brooke and we need them to continue that. They’re our big hitters. The biggest thing is just working on getting better every day.”