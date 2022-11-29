A trio of Tallassee softball players signed National Letters of Intent to play at the college level on Tuesday.
Seniors Abbie Davis, Brooke Royster, and Jenna Manning each signed their NLI’s with their respective schools. Davis signed with Coastal Alabama South Community College, Royster signed with Central Alabama Community College, and Manning signed with the University of Mobile.
“It means a lot to see them sign,” Tallassee head coach Pat Love said. “This group right here has been here and have been contributing since they were in 9th grade. They’ve been a big part of our program for many years. They’re all well-rounded players and they’re all going to bring a lot to the table for colleges next year.”
Davis, who committed in July, said she always wanted to go to college near the beach so it was a no-brainer to sign with Coastal Alabama. She will be able to play near the beach, but she will also not be too far from home.
She has been a stellar outfielder for the Tigers for her entire career, and she believes she can make an instant impact at the next level, especially with her speed and glove in the outfield.
“It’s a relieving feeling,” Davis said of signing. “All of my accomplishments and my hard work have led up to this and have paid off. I think I can really bring my outfield abilities to the next level. I’m fast, and I can bring a good bat to the team.”
Royster, on the other hand, brings the biggest bat to the college level. She was one of the best hitters for the Tigers last season, and has plenty of power in her swing.
She finished second on the team with nine home runs during her junior year, but she wasn’t just a home run hitter. She recorded a .375 batting average with 42 hits and 30 RBIs.
She is signing with CACC as a catcher, but she knows she will make the most impact at the plate. She committed to CACC on November 5th.
“This has always been my dream since I was a little kid,” Royster said. “It’s a really good feeling. This is the reason you play travel ball all your life, so you can get better for the college level. CACC is close to home and as of right now, I’m just looking to play for two years so it was the best choice for me.”
Manning also had a recent commitment as she committed to the University of Mobile on October 17. She went to a camp there and fell in love with the campus.
She was always told she would know when she felt she was at the right place, and she felt that as soon as she stepped on campus. She loved the campus, the players, and the coaches.
Manning brings the most versatility to the next level. She is a true utility player and can play seemingly any position on the field with success. Wherever she is asked to play in college, she will.
“I’m not done with all the hard work and I still have to improve, but this gives me a sense of relief because I’ve reached my goal that I’ve worked for the last 10 years of my life,” Manning said. “My bat is not my strongest, but that is what I’m working towards. Defense wise, I can play wherever I’m needed.”