It’s not the ultimate goal for the Tallassee softball program, but it’s something the team has strived for nonetheless.
With a 14-4 win against Brewbaker Tech Thursday, the Tigers clinched their area title behind a late-game offensive burst, including a home run from Avary Lumpkin and a solid outing from pitcher Alexis Walls.
“It feels good to clinch the area title,” Tallassee head coach Pat Love said. “We had goals going into the season, and that’s the first goal. The first goal is to clinch, the second goal now is to win it.”
Through four innings, Tallassee couldn’t score a run against Brewbaker Tech pitcher Taniyah Brown.
Love said the Tigers were struggling to make contact. Entering the fifth, Brown had six strikeouts.
“We had to make a few adjustments on that pitcher, she was doing a really good job early in the game,” Love said. “She was getting us on outside pitches, and she had a lot of movement going on.”
Trailing 2-0, the Tigers eviscerated the proverbial door blocking them from the scoreboard.
Two walks situated around a single by Chloe Baynes loaded the bases with one out. After a Brewbaker Tech error allowed one run to come home and reloaded the bases, Chloe Davidson cleared them via an error by the Rams’ shortstop. Tallassee led 5-2 after the inning.
“It’s very important when you face a good pitcher like that that you get runners on,” Love said. “Because when you get runners on, they tend to pitch a little bit different than they do with no runners on. So we got some runners on, put some pressure on her, and we got a few big hits.”
The Tigers picked up three more runs in the sixth, then capped a six-run seventh with Lumpkin’s three-run bomb to put the game out of reach at 14-3.
In the circle, Walls tossed a complete game and allowed four runs, with only two of them earned.
She allowed two runs in a two-out second-inning rally off an error, walk and two singles, but responded by shutting out Brewbaker Tech in innings three, four and six.
“She stayed ahead in the count. She hit her spots really well,” Love said. “And against a good team like Brew Tech, that’s what you’ve gotta do, because they’ll make you pay.”
As Tallassee moves forward into tournament play, Love said his team will continue tightening its defense.
“It’s the same philosophy we’ve had all year long, we want to keep it to one error less per game,” Love said. “That’s something we’ll be paying attention to for sure. And make teams have multiple hits to score runs. If we can do that, we’ll be fine.”