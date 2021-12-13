Tallassee sophomore Macey Stewart added two more trophies to her already impressive resume last weekend.
Stewart, a swimmer, won two state championships in swimming this year. Her two individual state championships now gives her five state championships over the last three years after winning her first as an eighth grader and two championships both as a freshman and sophomore.
In individual races last week, she won the AHSAA Class 1A-5A 100 Freestyle with a time of 51.27, and she won her second state championship of the day in the 100 Backstroke with a time of 55.75.
Her 55.75 in the 100 Backstroke broke the AHSAA record. Both of her times were the fastest times in the state, regardless of classification.
“She did exceptionally well,” Tallassee swimming coach John Mask said. “Only one word describes watching her swim and that’s effortless. It doesn’t even look like she’s going really hard. It’s effortless. When she swims, it looks like she isn’t even trying hard and she’s still blowing people away. She’s really smooth and always under control. She has every attribute you could want.”
Not only did Stewart excel in the individual competitions, but she also helped lead the girl’s team to an eighth place finish in Class 1A-5A. She competed in two team relay races.
In the 200 Medley relay, Stewart along with Ivy Davis, Lilly Haynes, Allison Johnson and Valerie Johnson placed fifth in the state. In the 400 Freestyle relay, Stewart, Davis, Valerie Johnson and Allison Johnson placed fourth in the state.
In the boys individual races, Camden Mask, coach Mask’s son, won a bronze medal for his performance in the 100 Breaststroke. He finished with a time of 1:04.88.
“I was just tickled to see him place,” Mask said. “He loves the breastroke. That’s his favorite stroke and he was seeded third entering the state meet, and that’s where he finished. He’s very talented and he’s great at the breaststroke.”
Mask also competed in the team competition, and Tallassee’s boys finished seventh overall in Class 1A-5A.
In the 200 Medley Relay, the boys team of Mask, Chase Webster, Adam Aldridge and Corbin Grover finished in sixth place. The same team of four also finished in sixth place in the 400 Freestyle Relay.
Webster also completed in an individual competition and placed eighth in the state in the 50 Freestyle with a time of 25.65.
“We are so proud of every member of our swim team,” Mask said. “All 19 members of this year’s team played a role in our success. We would like to thank the administration, city and parents for all of their help in making this our best season yet.”