In the final regular season game of the season, Tallassee hosted Prattville Christian as the Tigers got a chance to honor the eight seniors on the varsity teams.
The girls team (3-20) was no match for the Class 3A No. 3 Panthers as PCA jumped out to a big lead with the help of 22 first-quarter points from Ella Jane Connell and it never looked back, winning 69-35.
Tallassee's seniors still played a big role in the game as Sinclair Cole finished as the leading scorer for the Tigers, knocking down two 3-pointers and tallying 10 points to go with five rebounds and two steals. Lindan Oliver scored seven points and led the offense with four assists.
The boys team (24-4) saw all six of its seniors hit the court and tally at least one stat as the Tigers ran away with a 70-49 victory over PCA. Tyrek Turner packed the stat sheet with 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
Jamicah Humphery led the Tigers with 25 points and knocked down seven 3-pointers. Tavarious Griffin was the only other player to reach double figures, scoring 11 points and grabbing four rebounds.
Note: Pick up a copy of Wednesday's Tribune for full coverage from both games including stories featuring seniors from both teams.