Caleb Turrentine / The Tribune Tallassee’s Demontae Washington attempts a windmill dunk during Thursday’s Midday Madness event.

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings. Teams are submitted for consideration by their area’s sports writers.

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (22-1)

2. Spain Park (21-2)

3. Foley (24-2)

4. McGill-Toolen (19-4)

5. Theodore (20-3)

6. Austin (19-4)

7. Gadsden City (17-5)

8. Vestavia Hills (17-7)

9. Hewitt-Trussville (14-6)

10. Auburn (14-7)

Others nominated: Davidson (13-10), Florence (14-6), Huntsville (9-12), Sparkman (14-11).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (23-1)

2. Athens (16-3)

3. Lee-Huntsville (19-6)

4. Carver-Birmingham (21-5)

5. Opelika (18-5)

6. Dothan (14-2)

7. Eufaula (17-4)

8. McAdory (18-5)

9. Mae Jemison (14-8)

10. Homewood (19-2)

Others nominated: Albertville (18-2), Carver-Montgomery (14-4), Chelsea (18-4), Clay-Chalkville (12-7), Muscle Shoals (13-7), Park Crossing (13-6), Pelham (15-5).

CLASS 5A

1. Charles Henderson (17-0)

2. Ramsay (17-4)

3. Central-Tuscaloosa (15-3)

4. Madison Academy (20-3)

5. Pleasant Grove (15-4)

6. East Limestone (18-3)

7. LeFlore (17-5)

8. Center Point (14-4)

9. Shelby Co. (15-3)

10. West Point (18-5)

Others nominated: Brewer (14-8), Faith Academy (12-9), Jackson (17-4), Mortimer Jordan (15-8).

CLASS 4A

1. Rogers (17-4)

2. Greensboro (13-1)

3. Anniston (14-3)

4. Priceville (13-8)

5. Childersburg (18-3)

6. Hokes Bluff (14-6)

7. North Jackson (15-6)

8. Sipsey Valley (16-4)

9. Sumter Central (6-4)

10. Trinity (15-6)

Others nominated: DAR (10-11), Deshler (13-8), Handley (13-7), Headland (13-3), Montgomery Catholic (11-3), St. John Paul II (12-7).

CLASS 3A

1. Pisgah (20-1)

2. Prattville Christian (21-1)

3. T.R. Miller (13-1)

4. Susan Moore (18-3)

5. Pike Road (17-3)

6. Glencoe (15-5)

7. Lauderdale Co. (19-4)

8. Phil Campbell (11-5)

9. Midfield (13-8)

10. Montgomery Academy (14-4)

Others nominated: Plainview (15-6), St. James (11-6), Winfield (14-6).

CLASS 2A

1. Cold Springs (20-2)

2. Geneva Co. (15-4)

3. Collinsville (16-2)

4. Sacred Heart (14-6)

5. G.W. Long (15-5)

6. Central-Hayneville (14-3)

7. Sand Rock (14-6)

8. Ider (18-3)

9. Hatton (16-5)

10. Fyffe (16-4)

Others nominated: Addison (14-1), Cedar Bluff (12-9), Samson (12-5).

CLASS 1A

1. Spring Garden (20-2)

2. Skyline (18-2)

3. St. Luke's (13-3)

4. Mars Hill Bible (16-6)

5. Loachapoka (16-7)

6. Decatur Heritage (11-8)

7. Pleasant Home (13-4)

8. Belgreen (16-5)

9. Phillips (10-9)

10. Falkville (15-5)

Others nominated: Coosa Christian (12-8), Elba (13-5), Georgiana (11-5), McIntosh (11-4), Vina (15-6), Westminster-Oak Mountain 10-4).

AISA

1. Southern Academy (15-1)

2. Lee-Scott (15-2)

3. Glenwood (11-6)

4. Monroe Academy (9-0)

5. Pickens Academy (8-4)

6. Clarke Prep (13-5)

7. Patrician Academy (7-3)

8. Springwood (12-2)

9. Pike Liberal Arts (13-7)

10. Northside Methodist (12-7)

Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (8-7), Fort Dale Academy (9-4), Meadowview (8-7).

BOYS

CLASS 7A

1. Mountain Brook (22-1)

2. Lee-Montgomery (20-0)

3. McGill-Toolen (17-6)

4. Huntsville (16-7)

5. Fairhope (15-3)

6. Oak Mountain (15-7)

7. Thompson (17-7)

8. Hoover (17-8)

9. Florence (13-6)

10. Austin (16-8)

Others nominated: Bob Jones (17-7), Spain Park (14-9), Sparkman (14-11).

CLASS 6A

1. Pinson Valley (17-3)

2. Jemison-Huntsville (18-2)

3. Hartselle (18-4)

4. Lee-Huntsville (14-6)

5. Huffman (19-3)

6. Albertville (17-3)

7. Northridge (20-4)

8. B.C. Rain (14-4)

9. Eufaula (15-5)

10. Buckhorn (17-7)

Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (14-5), Calera (13-5), Hazel Green (10-9), Helena (18-6), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-5), Minor (14-7), Muscle Shoals (11-6), Oxford (14-6).

CLASS 5A

1. Fairfield (17-3)

2. Ramsay (15-6)

3. East Limestone (16-5)

4. Woodlawn (15-6)

5. Pleasant Grove (9-3)

6. Wenonah (14-7)

7. Tallassee (18-3)

8. Briarwood (13-4)

9. Carroll-Ozark (20-6)

10. Alexandria (14-3)

Others nominated: Brewbaker Tech (14-6), Charles Henderson (12-10), Greenville (13-7), Guntersville (13-6), Lawrence Co. (17-4).

CLASS 4A

1. Sumter Central (15-3)

2. UMS-Wright (20-3)

3. Talladega (14-4)

4. Williamson (15-4)

5. Catholic-Montgomery (18-3)

6. Clarke Co. (12-4)

7. Oneonta (16-4)

8. Sipsey Valley (15-3)

9. Jacksonville (14-3)

10. Good Hope (17-4)

Others nominated: Anniston (12-7), Brooks (16-4), BTW-Tuskegee (14-4), Danville (14-5), Deshler (14-8), Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-5).

CLASS 3A

1. Plainview (19-3)

2. Piedmont (16-2)

3. Thomasville (10-1)

4. Pike Road (16-3)

5. Mobile Christian (16-6)

6. Lauderdale Co. (15-6)

7. Pike Co. (11-4)

8. Oakman (14-4)

9. Saks (13-4)

10. Dadeville (9-5)

Others nominated: Winfield (18-4).

CLASS 2A

1. LaFayette (18-0)

2. Vincent (16-2)

3. Tanner (12-4)

4. Fyffe (19-2)

5. J.U. Blacksher (16-2)

6. Geneva Co. (16-4)

7. Sacred Heart (11-10)

8. North Sand Mountain (12-6)

9. Calhoun (11-11)

10. Red Bay (11-3)

Others nominated: Southeastern-Blount (13-3), Westbrook Christian (11-9).

CLASS 1A

1. Decatur Heritage (12-6)

2. Skyline (19-3)

3. Covenant Christian (17-1)

4. Keith (14-5)

5. Cornerstone-Birmingham (14-7)

6. Brantley (13-1)

7. Spring Garden (15-2)

8. Lanett (8-7)

9. Jacksonville Christian (15-4)

10. Millry (12-3)

Others nominated: Belgreen (18-5), Florala (14-4), Georgiana (14-6), Lindsay Lane (16-7).

AISA

1. Evangel Christian (18-1)

2. Autauga Academy (7-3)

3. Southern Academy (13-3)

4. Glenwood (14-7)

5. Chambers Academy (11-2)

6. Tuscaloosa Academy (13-3)

7. Lee-Scott (14-4)

8. Lakeside (10-5)

9. Heritage Christian (14-3)

10. Monroe Academy (7-3)

Others nominated: Bessemer Academy (9-3), Escambia Academy (9-5), Pike Liberal Arts (8-7).

NOMINATIONS RECEIVED FROM

Alec Etheredge, Shelby Co. Reporter

Andrew Garner, Atmore Advance

Ben Thomas, al.com Mobile

Caleb Turrentine, Wetumpka Herald

Chris McCarthy, Gadsden Messenger

Cody Estremera, Valley Times-News

Craig Thomas, Florence TimesDaily

David Mundee, Dothan Eagle

Dennis Victory, freelance

Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times

Jason Bowen, Jackson Co. Sentinel

Joe Medley, Anniston Star

Johnathan Bentley, Daily Mountain Eagle

Jordan Hill, Opelika-Auburn News

Josh Bean, al.com

Kyle Parmley, Starnes Publishing

LaVonte Young, Daily Home

Lee Peacock, Evergreen Courant

Matt Speakman, Decatur Daily

Mike Tankersley, Arab Tribune

Ross Wood, Clarke Co. Democrat

Shannon Fagan, Cherokee Co. Herald

Stacy Long, Montgomery Advertiser

Teddy Couch, Gadsden Times