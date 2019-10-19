Charles Henderson quarterback Pooka Jones threw for three touchdown passes and ran for another while the defense pitched a shutout in a 27-0 Class 5A, Region 2 bout with Tallassee Friday night.
CHHS coach Brad McCoy was pleased with the defensive performance, and the ability of the offense to show improvement from game-to-game.
“I thought our defense played a great game tonight, and my hat is off to them and Coach (Travis) Baxley and their defensive staff,” McCoy said. “They had a great defensive game plan. Offensively we were able to run the football. This was the second week in a row that we understood that we have got to be able to run the football. The offensive line has really done an excellent job of really working out some issues that we have had.”
The Trojans (4-3, 4-1) got on the board on their third offensive play of the game when Jones connected with Javen Hill for a 77-yard touchdown play to lead 6-0 early in the first.
Jones found Hill again for a 12-yard touchdown pass play early in the second quarter, capping a 45-yard drive. Hayden Bush kicked the extra point, earning a 13-0 lead.
Jay Taylor caught a 9-yard pass from Jones, which was good for a touchdown and a 20-0 lead late in the first half.
Charles Henderson added another touchdown early in the third quarter and the defense kept Tallassee (3-4, 2-3) on its heels the entire night with CHHS linebacker J.B. Sanders intercepting two passes to stop Tiger drives.
The Trojans have two games remaining, one region game at Valley and a non-region matchup to end the regular season at Baldwin County. Tallassee will host Beauregard in a region game and Elmore County in a non-region tilt to close out their season.