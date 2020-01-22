After strong performances at regionals, Tallassee had high expectations as it hit the road for the first round of the AHSAA Class 1A/5A Duals Championships. However, it fell short in a match that came down to the wire.
Tallassee battled with Saint James in the first round as the Tigers were hoping to advance for another chance against Beauregard. Saint James shut down those hopes when Tennison Norton won an 8-4 decision at 115 pounds to clinch the team’s 39-36 victory over Tallassee.
“I thought the team wrestled really well,” Tallassee coach John Mask said. “We did our best, everybody gave it their all. It was an exciting match so I was pleased with how we fought. Saint James is just a great program.”
Brendan Emfinger was Tallassee’s last hope as he came up against Norton in the final bout. After recording the first takedown, Emfinger lost control and could not recover.
“I really think Brendan did a fine job,” Mask said. “That guy has pinned us twice this season but Brendan really made him work for it. You can’t put too much pressure on one guy because that may make things harder for them. It was a tough spot.”
Tallassee got the first pin as Christian McCary took down Jake Huff in just 33 seconds at 134 to give the Tigers the lead. A decision victory by John Burnham (140 pounds) along with pins by Mason Bell (162) and Jake Debardelaben (172) had the Tigers in the driver’s seat but Saint James reeled off five victories in the final six bouts.
Land Bell got the only victory for Tallassee in that span, recording a 7-3 decision win over Logan Hartson at 108.
“We just told them how proud we were of them,” Mask said. “We have a new goal in front of us now. We’re still working as a team and we’re excited about the things we did well. We just have to get back in the gym and keep working hard.”