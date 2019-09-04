Without ever having a conversation together, both coaches — Tallassee’s Katie Rigsby and Reeltown’s Kelli Hilyer — agreed the Tiger-Rebel volleyball affair was pretty close to bowling shoe ugly and left both squad’s skippers with a laundry list of things to improve upon Thursday.
“You know the saying,” Rigsby said, “an ugly win is better than a pretty loss; we‘re at that point right now. We‘re 2-0 and you can‘t ask for anything better than that.”
Hilyer said, “I really think we went backwards (Thursday.) We had been playing very well our past two matches but didn’t play to our capabilities (Thursday night).”
The Tigers — winners 24 hours earlier over Stanhope Elmore in Millbrook — swept their rival Rebels 25-17 and 25-15 to tip off a rematch with Marbury.
“A win’s a win and we should be excited about that, but we are making too many mistakes and we are shooting ourselves in the foot,” Rigsby said. “Stanhope Elmore scored nine on us the other night and we gave them all nine points. That’s what I’m looking at — we’ve got to cut down our own mistakes and stop shooting ourselves in the foot.”
The second match against Reeltown was the perfect example. At different points throughout the game, Tallassee had opportunities to put the Rebels away. Chloe Baynes opened her service with an ace and led the Tigers to a 10-3 lead before a return into the net gave the point and possession over to Reeltown.
“We like to control the controllables — things we can control like the serve, not communicating and allowing the ball to drop,” Rigsby said. “We are using these next three games (Stanhope, Reeltown and Marbury) to get ready for St. James and we are not going to beat a St. James making the mistakes we did. But a win is a win.”
Ivory Champion took over leading 17-11 and sparked the rally to 19-11 before a Tigers return flew errantly and out of play.
Anslee Osborne had the opportunity to end the game leading 20-12, but after three points a Tiger return went out of bounds.
While Tallassee did a good job of stumbling over its own feet at times, according to Rigsby, Reeltown had its moments.
“They didn’t look like they were having fun (Thursday night),” Hilyer said. “And when they go out there and have fun, they play a lot better and play together.”
Nyla Hayden rattled off a trio of successive aces and brought the game to 16-9 tally. Taniya Haynes also proved formidable at the service line. But at the end of the game errors proved too costly for the Rebels.