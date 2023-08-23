When the Tallassee volleyball team takes the court for the first time this season, one thing will be evident — there’s not much height on the court.
What will be on the court, however, is maximum effort and a lot of vocals for the Tigers. Tallassee coach Jill Manning will be sure of that.
“Effort is the key word that I use every single day of practice with my girls,” Manning said. “The ones that are going to play for me are the ones that I will see the most effort from and the ones who are showing me that they want to be out there on the court.”
Tallassee’s team has some big shoes to fill.
The Tigers graduated six players from last year’s squad, a few of which landed themselves on the All-Elmore County team as honorable mention picks.
Only one senior graces the roster this year, and that’s newcomer Akeelah Hutchinson who has never played before. There’s not much experience on the team, but there are a few underclassmen who played club ball in the offseason such as Blaire Butler and a few others.
“Those girls who have played volleyball in the offseason are going to be really beneficial to our team,” Manning said. “I just have to get them experience on the court and get their confidence up.”
Butler is the most experienced player to take the court for Tallassee this year. She will be one of the team’s setters, joined by Lilly Haynes who also played last season.
Butler is the most vocal player and is the team’s coach on the court.
“She’s really helping me to back me up when I’m telling the girls to be more vocal,” Manning said. “She helps coach them on the court as well. I can’t be there in their ear every play, so she helps in that regard.”
Another one of the key players that will take the court is Regan Easterwood, who is a multi-sport athlete. She is also one of the top softball players for Tallassee.
Easterwood is one of the most experienced players but did not play last year. She decided to take a season off, but Manning didn’t want her to get too far away from the team so she asked Easterwood to serve as the team’s manager.
After a year of being manager, she’s back as the team’s middle hitter.
“She’s just a natural athlete and has really stepped up for us,” Manning said. “I’ve changed her position a few times, but right now she is a middle hitter. She’s not exactly the tallest, but her effort on the front row lets her stand out and that’s what we need on the front row.”
While height will not serve as one of the team’s strengths, Manning is confident in her team’s ability in other areas of the game.
One of which is serving, and multiple girls on the team are working on really good jump serves. Outside of serving, her team will be good passers and she hopes passing can lead to confidence on the front row.
If she can combine the passing and confidence with the effort her team is going to give every game, Tallassee will find some success on the court.
“We’re going to have to be scrappy this year,” Manning said. “We’re short, and we’re kind of quiet but we’re working on becoming more vocal. I keep telling them I just need six girls who are going to be scrappy and go after the ball no matter what. I need effort and aggression.”
Tallassee opens its season on Thursday, August 24 with a tri-match with ACA and St. James at St. James.
The Tigers then jump almost immediately into area play when they travel to Elmore County on Thursday, Aug. 31 for a big-time matchup. Elmore County has won 13 consecutive area titles while Tallassee is hoping to make it to regional play in Montgomery this year.