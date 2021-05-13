Call it fate, call it miraculous, call it what you will, but somehow Chloe Baynes stood at the plate with two outs and the bases loaded for Tallassee in the bottom of the seventh inning with the Tigers trailing 4-3.
Down to her final strike, Tallassee’s team leader in batting average poked a line drive toward Brewbaker Tech shortstop Gabbie York.
It sailed over York’s head for a hit. Two runs scored. Teammates, coaches and parents alike mobbed Baynes at first base.
“We just won,” Baynes said when asked what the first thought that entered her head was. “And I just walked it off. And I think it was the best thing that I’ve ever done in my life.”
Tallassee had just won the Class 5A Tuscaloosa regional tournament and secured a spot in the state championships in come-from-behind, walk-off fashion.
“I know this team has worked so hard,” Tallassee head coach Pat Love said. “So hard to get to this point, and I’m glad they came through. We’ve got a chance [to win it all]. We’re one of the best teams in the state, no doubt. And if we play like we should, we’ll be there at the end.”
The contest was a rematch of the two sides’ area championship game, in which Tallassee beat Brew Tech 7-6.
The Tigers trailed by a tally of 4-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning.
Tallassee second baseman Ella Thrash, one of the team’s seniors, delivered a single as the nine-hole hitter and scored on a bunt from Baynes after an error by the Rams.
Baynes came around to score on an RBI groundout by Chloe Davidson to cut the lead to 4-2.
“This team, one through nine in the batting order, has been coming through,” Love said. “We’ve been down three times in this tournament right here and each time it’s been different parts of the order that’s brought it in.”
After Belle Haynes fielded a grounder and turned it into a double play in the top of the seventh, she reached on an error and advanced to second base to open the bottom of the final frame for the Tigers.
But the next two hitters were retired, putting Tallassee on its final out.
That out was one the Rams would never acquire.
Avary Lumpkin and Jenna Manning drew walks, and Thrash reached on an error to score Haynes, reload the bases and set up Baynes’ walk-off.
“We were down the whole time, but I felt in my soul that we were gonna come back,” Baynes said. “We’ve beaten Brew Tech a bunch of times, and I was like, ‘We can hit off this pitcher and I know our team.’ I knew if Belle got on that inning that we were gonna win. I just knew it.”
Tallassee is on to play in the state tournament in Oxford, Alabama next week.
The team will take a day to celebrate before starting preparations for the championships Friday.
“You put in the work every day. It starts in the summertime, that’s what these girls do,” Love said. “They know. They’ll celebrate it today, they’ll come back to work tomorrow.”