Two of Tallassee’s wrestlers earned major awards this week.
Tallasee’s Caden Griffith and Corbin Grover both earned awards from the National Wrestling Coaches Association and the United States Marine Corps.
“Marines and wrestlers are warriors who share the same principles,” the award stated. “Your academic excellence, fighting spirit, mental toughness, and work ethic are unmatched and are an example to your teammates and student body.”
Griffith, a senior wrestler and football player, earned the Character and Leadership All-American Award. Griffith has had a stellar senior year both on the football field and the wrestling mat.
In football, Griffith broke the Tallassee single-season tackle record while playing middle linebacker. He then took that momentum onto the mat and recorded a 47-6 overall record while wrestling at 182 pounds.
He won the Julian McPhillips tournament while turning in a second-place finish in the AHSAA Class 5A sectionals and a fourth-place finish at states.
Grover, who wrestled in the heavyweight division in Class 5A, was given the High School Scholar All-American Award. Grover had a successful season as he qualified for the state championship tournament.