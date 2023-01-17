The Tallassee wrestling team will wrestle for a state championship.
Tallassee beat Gulf Shores, 32-29, on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the AHSAA Class 5A duals playoffs. The Tigers advance to the duals championship for the first time in school history.
Tallassee will face Jasper in the championship match at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
“That was probably one of the best matches I’ve seen in 23 years,” Tallassee coach John Mask said. “That was amazing. From 106 to heavyweight, everybody wrestled well. Guys not getting pinned and getting extra points here and there pays dividends. I’m ecstatic and we’re happy.”
Tallassee ended up winning exactly half of the matches, 7 of 14, but three of the wins gave the maximum amount of points they could give. Rutland Phillips earned a pin early in the match in the 108-pound weight class, while Ethan Jones earned the only other pin for Tallassee.
In Jones’ match, he was facing Gulf Shores’ Ethan Shankey, who is the No. 2-ranked wrestler in Class 5A in the 134-pound weight class. But after keeping it tied, 0-0, in the first period, Jones came out and was able to earn a pin over Shankey in the second period and tied the match, 16-16, with the huge win.
Four matches later, the teams found themselves tied again, 23-23, with only four matches left. Joseph Hooks was set to face Weston Reed, the No. 6-ranked wrestler in Class 5A in the 172-pound class.
Hooks was controlling the entire match, and led 10-6 after the first period. In the second period, he was able to increase his lead to 12-6 before Reed was injured and forced to forfeit. The medical forfeit gave Wetumpka six points and a 29-23 lead with three matches left.
“Those guys work so hard,” Mask said. “Honestly, around the wrestling world, Ethan and Joseph were not favored, but somebody forgot to tell them that. We were excited about the opportunity and I can’t say enough about how well they wrestled.”
While Phillips, Jones and Hooks scored 18 of the team’s 32 points, there were four other wins for the Tigers.
Mason Nelson was able to beat his opponent, 13-5, in the 115-pound weight class. Land Bell dominated his opponent, 14-2, in the 140-pound weight class. Christian McCary, fighting an injury, was able to win 11-6 in the 154-pound weight class.
Tallassee’s last win of the night came in the 184-pound weight class as Caden Griffith beat his opponent, 14-9, to put Tallassee up, 32-23.
Gulf Shores was able to win the last two matches of the night, but couldn’t secure a pin to cut the lead any closer than three points.
These two teams faced off against each other last year as well in the quarterfinals, and Gulf Shores walked away with a 59-9 win against Tallassee. This season, Mask and company had this one circled on the calendar.
“I think a lot of the guys who wrestled last year remembered that match,” Mask said. “They vowed to give it all they had. I was worried about them getting too excited too early today, because they were wanting it.”