The Tallassee wrestling team dominated its way through the AHSAA Class 5A duals wrestling quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.
Tallassee beat visiting Elberta, 57-11, in the 5A quarterfinals on Saturday. The Tigers now advance to the state semifinals and will host Gulf Shores on Tuesday night at 5 p.m.
The Tigers won 11 of the 13 weight classes that wrestled on Saturday. That included six pins and two major decisions.
“I was very impressed and very tickled,” Tallassee coach John Mask said. “We wrestled very well and even the couple that lost, there’s things that can be corrected and corrected. They wrestled very well and I was impressed. Now we have to come back out on Tuesday and wrestle even better. Gulf Shores is a great team and we’ll have to wrestle our best.”
The match started with the two heaviest weight classes wrestling first. Jude Rogers, wrestling in the 220-pound weight class, got Tallassee on the board.
He earned the first pin of the day, pinning the Elberta wrestler in the third period after leading 15-7. His pin gave Tallassee a 6-0 lead.
The next match featured Tallassee’s Corbin Grover in the heavyweight division. This was the longest match of the day, and easily the closest. Elberta’s wrestler took a 1-0 lead into the third period, but Grover was able to tie the match to send it to overtime.
After three overtime periods, Grover was able to score one point on an escape with five seconds left and won, 2-1. His win gave Tallassee three points and a 9-0 lead.
“He’s a mighty good wrestler,” Mask said of Grover. “It set the tone. There’s something to be said for momentum. Him wrestling the way he did and the way he finished can motivate the rest of the team. He really had a great match and wrestled very well.”
Following that, Tallassee had five consecutive dominant matches. Rutland Philliphs pinned his opponent in the first period in the 106-pound weight class, then Brady Adams (120) earned a pin in the second period.
Avery Brantley (126) had a close match and won on a last-second takedown in the third period, and Ethan Jones earned a first-round pin to put the Tigers up, 30-0. Land Bell won his match, 17-2, and Tallassee won the first seven matches before Elberta earned a win.
Christian McCary earned a first-period pin following Elberta’s first win, and Tra’Mel McCoy, Caden Griffith, and Nolan Addeo wrapped up the match with three consecutive wins on the back end.
“They were all dominant,” Mask said. “They went out and wrestled to their ability. We try to preach that if you can get a pin early, do it. We don’t want to prolong the match. Sometimes you play around and make a mistake and get pinned yourself. So we like the idea of wrestling hard, being aggressive, and taking the pin if it’s there early. They took what was presented to them and finished.”