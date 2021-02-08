The events of the last year have played havoc on almost all scholastic sports and wrestling was certainly no exception.
In a normal year, the Tallassee Tigers would likely be preparing for sectionals, hoping that a good performance in the event would be enough to make it to the state tournament.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of those plans. Tallassee Tigers head coach John Mask spoke on Thursday about the differences between this year and any other year.
“This is the first time it’s been done the way it is now,” Mask said. “We’ve always had sectionals, so we’d go to the Garrett Coliseum or the Cramton Bowl (in Montgomery), and you’d compete and earn your way to state. Top eight from south and top eight from north would advance, and you’d have a 16-man bracket. But this year, due to COVID, we’re not having the sectional tournament, which is the qualifier. So, every coach will enter their lineup, and TrackWrestling will seed it, and tell you who’s in. So, we don’t know who’s in.”
TrackWrestling is used from every competition level from youth athletics to elite level competition. High schools use the site to track their wrestlers and wins and losses throughout the season.
Mask said he has entered his 14 starting wrestlers in the state championships, but there are over 70 schools in the same class as Tallassee, and only the top 32 wrestlers will make it.
“30 or 40 some-odd wrestlers won’t make it,” Mask said. “So, it’s something never before done, and right now I’m kind of anxiously awaiting who gets in.”
Mask said the wrestling team, as well as Tallassee High in general, has had to adjust a great deal due to the pandemic.
“This is the first year ever we didn’t have any camps in the summer because of COVID,” Mask said. “We didn’t get together; we didn’t have any conditioning. Usually you have some summer work, and kids go off and train, but this year, there was nothing. So really, we came into the season with no previous opportunity to work.”
On top of that, the team had to deal with a number of cancellations, and the school’s physical facilities were shut down in December due to a COVID case.
“From December 3 to January 4, I was told ‘you can’t come into that gym’ because we had a positive,” Mask said. “So we came back Jan. 8 for the region duals with like three days of practice, so it’s just been a year unlike any other.”
Part of the adjustments included losing around half of the season of wrestling, but Mask said he’s proud of his team for how they’ve handled it.
“I’m proud of the kids. Usually we wrestle 50-60 matches in a year, and now we’re 14-3. But I know the kids will give it their all, and I trust they will for this city, the school, their families,” he said. “We’ve always had great competitors and hard workers, so I don’t worry about those types of things. But the normal preparation, the number of matches, everything’s been off. But so has everyone else. There’s other schools that’s had a lot of stoppages, not a lot of matches, so I think we’re all just blessed to have the opportunity. We’re just going to be thankful that we can go wrestle and give it our all and be happy about it.”
The state tournament is scheduled to start Feb. 18 and last through Feb. 20 in Huntsville.