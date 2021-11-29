The Tallassee wrestling team opened its season with a dominant performance in the Jamie Blakely Duals Tournament last Tuesday.
Tallassee was named the champion of the tournament after going a perfect 5-0 on the day. Tallassee beat Elmore County (53-25), Reeltown (84-0), St. James (45-30), Stanhope Elmore (66-12), and Beauregard (70-12).
Head coach John Mask liked what he saw from his team in the opening tournament, and he was equally impressed with all 14 weight classes.
“Being the first match of the year, you’re nervous and you really don’t know what you have. We have a lot of guys who have wrestled before and I have high expectations for them, and I’d say they exceeded those expectations. They wrested really well and we had a lot of guys step up.”
Tallassee entered the season with over 30 wrestlers on its team, and in last week’s Duals tournament, they were split up across 14 different weight classes and lined up to face each other team’s wrestlers that matched up weight wise.
Mask was confident he would have a good team before the season started, and the tournament further continued that belief.
“We did really well. We went 5-0 and we had several of our kids went 5-0 and undefeated in the tournament,” Mask said. “We always host this tournament every year right before Thanksgiving, and hopefully get them some matches under their belt. Our schedule gets really tough here soon, so it was nice to start the season the way we did.”
Tallassee had six individual wrestlers go undefeated in the tournament on the day, including tournament MVP Micah Cole. Cole, a junior and third-year wrestler, went 5-0 with some impressive wins on the day.
One of his wins came in overtime. After three periods, if both wrestlers are tied, they line back up and the first wrestler to earn a takedown wins. He did that, and won his match.
Another match he won by decision, so it was a close match, but Cole was able to get a few takedowns throughout the match and that separated him.
“We’ve seen a lot of growth from Micah, not just me but other coaches as well,” Mask said. “I think just not, but myself, seeing his growth and seeing him coming around. He’s a big strong kid. The way in which he won those matches showed great determination and showed a lot of pride in his wrestling. That impressed a lot of people.”
Cole wasn’t the only wrestler to go undefeated on the day, however. The five other wrestlers who were perfect during the tournament were Rutland Phillips, Bry Hathcock, Land Bell, John Burnham and Caden Griffith.
Despite the perfect tournament record, Mask knows there are still areas his team needs to improve on going forward. He has film of the entire event, and he is going to go back and watch film and see what his team can do better, especially in the individual matches that they lost.
There were points that Mask would like to work on, like his wrestlers getting more separation when they are on bottom and getting away from opposing wrestlers that are trying to ride them.
“Even in a victory, you can see ways to improve,” Mask said. “There’s a lot of things as a coach that we take notes on and watch film and try to work on. Probably more than anything, we are going to work on takedowns. If you can take down your opponent, you can win. It’s just great to get out there and get the season said and find success.”
Mask and his team will have more film to watch this week after 7A Auburn and 6A Prattville visit for a match on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Tuesday’s match with Auburn and Prattville finished later than the Tribune’s print deadline.
“Those are two great teams, so we are going to have to wrestle a lot better than we did last week,” Mask said.