The Tallassee wrestling team started the season in dominating fashion last week.
Tallassee hosted its annual Jamie Blakely Duals tournament last week and swept through its competition. The Tigers began their season with three wins, one each over Stanhope Elmore, Elmore County, and Reeltown.
Tallassee beat Stanhope Elmore 58-24, beat Elmore County 57-24, and beat Reeltown 63-18.
“We wrestled well and had different young men step up and wrestle well,” Tallassee head coach John Mask said. “We still have so many things to improve on, but we gave great effort and it was awesome to get back to wrestling.”
While the Tigers were extremely consistent across the board and had multiple wrestlers go undefeated across their three matches, Ethan Jones stood out above the rest.
Jones took down each wrestler in his weight class from the three opposing schools and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. His biggest win of the tournament came in a match against Elmore County.
“Ethan had a massive win against Elmore County,” Mask said. “He went the distance and scored with time running out to win the match. He won all three matches and he has shown so much growth over the last year to now.”
The Tigers now turn their attention to the rest of their schedule. They travel to Elmore County on Monday afternoon and then on Tuesday, they travel to Auburn to face Auburn and Benjamin Russell in a tri-match.
Mask hopes to see his wrestlers continue their hot streaks. He wants his undefeated wrestlers to continue wrestling well while he wants the ones who struggled to improve and work on the smaller things that are easily fixed.
“We had numerous wrestlers go undefeated, but we still must continue and improve and work on the small things,” Mask said. “This tournament will help the team as the season progresses. We have a great group of young men that I believe want to be really good. We must continue to work and improve each and every day.”