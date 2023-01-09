The Tallassee wrestling team continued its undefeated season with an impressive outing this weekend.
Tallassee won the 2023 Julian McPhillips Invitational championship this weekend, a tournament hosted by St. James. Tallassee, which is now 21-0 on the season, had six wrestlers finish first in their weight class while nine total placed in the tournament.
Out of 14 weight classes, Tallassee’s wrestlers won six of them and had three more place. The team finished first out of 18 teams with 200 points, 23 more points than the next closest team.
“We wrestled really well all weekend,” Tallassee coach John Mask said. “We had a lot of byes on Friday so a lot of our guys only had one match. When we got to Saturday, we looked good and the kids wrestled hard. Having six in the finals is not normal, and to have all six of them win is even more rare. That is unique.”
For Tallassee, Rutland Phillips placed first in the 106-pound class, Mason Nelson placed first in the 113-pound class, Ethan Jones placed first in the 138-pound class, Christian McCrary placed first in the 152-pound class, Caden Griffith placed first in the 182-pound class, and Nolan Addeo placed first in the 195-pound class.
McCrary was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the entire tournament after pinning his opponent in the championship match.
The other finishers for Tallassee were Avery Brantley who placed third in the 126-pound class, Thomas Patterson who placed fourth in the 106-pound class, and Brady Adams who placed fourth in the 120-pound class.
“Having nine to place is really special," Mask said. "That’s a big deal. I think we wrestled well and we have some kids banged up that we need to get healthy for a final run this season. But everyone’s done really well. We want to keep working and growing and doing the little things right.”
One of the biggest matches, and wins, for Tallassee came from Jones in the 138-pound class. Jones found himself down, 11-0, with the match close to ending.
Jones, instead of giving up, fought to the end of the match and ended up pinning his opponent with less than 20 seconds to go and gave him the win despite being down.
“Those type of things are very exciting and rewarding to show the other kids to not ever give up,” Mask said.
Tallassee now turns its sights to the duals quarterfinals matchups. The Tigers already claimed the region championship, so they’re set to host an opponent. They will host Elberta on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. in the Tallassee wrestling gym.
If Tallassee can win against Elberta, they’ll advance to the semifinals and host the winner of Gulf Shores and Beauregard on Tuesday, January 17th.