The East Alabama Youth Football League will be down at least one team this season as Tallassee officially announced its youth football season has been canceled. With growing concerns over COVID-19, the league was not seeing its regular participation numbers and the board decided it was time to make a tough decision it had feared all summer.
“The main factor was that we just did not have parents signing their kids up,” vice president Matthew Rogers said. “With school starting back, a lot of parents are signing up for virtual learning and we saw that concern about the virus. Our sign ups have been extremely low. With the uncertainty of even having a season, we wanted to go ahead and make the decision.”
Rogers said the league had a delayed start to its sign ups, beginning in June. They are used to being good to go by the first week of August and the league appeared set to be moving toward that again after the sign ups opened but the surge quickly stalled.
“We tried advertising and promoting,” Rogers said. “We tried everything. Once we saw the numbers kind of stop, we put out of statement we would refund 100 percent of money if we didn’t have a season. We wanted to give that assurance to the parents. We wanted to give them more security.”
Unfortunately, the league still did not see its numbers go up enough for the board to feel like they could field competitive teams at each level. Rogers said he doesn’t believe most people’s concerns were even about seeing a season canceled halfway through but rather the dangers surrounding the coronavirus.
“A lot of parents were just uncertain with what this virus is doing and what it can do,” Rogers said.“It doesn’t make it easy at all. It does make us feel like we made the right call though when we think about the safety.”
Tallassee expected to get the season started despite the concerns around the virus with the first practices scheduled for this Saturday. Since making the decision to cancel, Rogers said the response from the community has been mixed as expected but he believes everyone is trying to stay positive.
“A lot of parents are understanding it,” Rogers said. “Some aren’t necessarily angry but just disappointed. They are not bashing us or anything, most are just disappointed. And that’s been all of us since March.”
Rogers said the league should be OK financially by missing one season but the board is already getting ready for the next season whenever that might be.
“We’re definitely looking to come back in 2021 for the fall season,” Rogers said. “And if everything gets moved around and they are going to be playing in the spring, we’re definitely going to look into that.”