Not many things can take the smile off Sinclair Cole’s face but after her final high school softball season was canceled early, Cole was — like many other senior athletes — struggling to stay positive.
Cole’s mother Michelle Cole said it had become noticeable and it was tough for the family to not to focus on the disappointment.
“I wish we were playing ball,” Michelle said. “I promise I wouldn’t mess with the refs or call them blind or anything like that. I just want to see her play on that field again. I’m going to miss that. Nothing beats playing at home in front of your hometown.”
Looking for a positive spin to the situation, she started to think of something special to do for her daughter. One day, she looked at her calendar and noticed Tallassee softball’s Senior Night was arriving soon so she decided to throw together a surprise for Sinclair.
“That Monday we wanted to watch a movie outside,” Michelle said. “We had the projector out there and set up a table with some good and a lot of her softball pictures. We did the whole thing outside.”
Almost 40 of Sinclair’s friends and family gathered from their own homes and joined a Zoom video conference projected on the screen. When Sinclair walked out of the house, her mother saw a familiar expression she had missed since the season ended.
“We wanted to do something to lift her spirits,” Michelle said. “It all just came together. I wanted her to be surprised. It was an emotion I haven’t seen in a week or two from her. She was excited and giggly. The smile on her face, I won’t ever forget that.”
Sinclair said she was inside talking on the phone with some friends, who were tasked with keeping her busy while her parents set everything up outside. Looking back on it, Sinclair said they were acting a little different but she admitted she was still surprised.
“I didn’t know my parents were going to do that,” Sinclair said. “We were talking about our day and they were acting weird. I walked outside and saw everything set up. I was really surprised. I rushed into my room to put on my Tallassee stuff so I could dress the part of Senior Night as best as I could.”
The group spent the night talking about Cole’s best moments on the softball field from school ball at Tallassee to her time with the River Region Thundercats to her extra workout programs with the Elite Pitching Academy.
“They showed me so much love and support,” Sinclair said. “I thought the Senior Night was a little bit of closure to say goodbye to my senior year. It’s not the way I wanted it to happen but it helped with the process.”
Sinclair is still hoping to celebrate with the rest of her teammates whenever they are allowed to gather again.
“We’re still hoping,” Cole said. “They’re the best group I’ve ever played with. This group was special to me. They could do it all. They deserve to have a Senior Night and I want to celebrate it with them.”
As for her return to the field, Cole is headed back to work to prepare to take the next step as she has signed to play softball at Alabama A&M next year. Cole said she was fortunate enough to get the opportunity and that, along with her parents’ positivity, is helping her get through this difficult time.
“I don’t know if it gets easier but we’re trying to focus on the positives,” Michelle said. “We’re telling her anything we can to keep her uplifted. It’s limited with what we can do but she wants to stay in that softball mindset. This may not be what you wanted but we have to deal with it. You know when you get some lemons, you have to make some lemonade but this time you may have to add some extra sugar to it.”